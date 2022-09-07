Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Pickup Sales Grew Slightly During Second Quarter 2022
RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. F-SERIES +0.26% 158,644 158,235 -17.32% 299,345 362,032. TOTAL +0.99% 194,353 192,440 -11.53% 371,938 420,403. Cumulative deliveries of Ford pickups in the United States increased nearly one percent to 194,353 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 19,508 units of the Ford Maverick, and. 16,201...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Family Sales Up Ten Percent During Q2 2022
Ford Mustang family sales increased in the United States while decreasing in both Canada and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. Cumulative deliveries of the Ford Mustang family in the United States increased 10 percent to 23,199 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 12,258 units of the Ford Mustang,...
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Expected To Arrive Next Year
Roughly one year ago, a report indicated that the Ford F-150 would receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2025, which seemed a bit far out considering the fact that the venerable pickup typically gets refreshed every three years or so. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford F-150 will arrive next year with a refresh for both the gas and hybrid-powered versions of the pickup, which is a bit sooner than previously expected.
fordauthority.com
Latest Ford BlueCruise / Lincoln ActiveGlide Enrollment Figures Revealed
Ford BlueCruise, the automaker’s semi-autonomous driver assist system, got off to a somewhat rocky start when it was introduced, but its launch has since been smoothed out. More and more vehicle owners are adopting the hands-free technology, with approximately 38,000 users traveling 4.5 million miles with the feature active. Now, as revealed by the August 2022 U.S. sales report, The Blue Oval has released updated enrollment figures for Ford BlueCruise and its counterpart, Lincoln ActiveGlide, and it seems the technology is becoming increasingly popular.
I went inside an Airbus A350 owned by Italy's newest national airline flying from Europe to the US and I now can't wait to fly on it
ITA Airways replaced defunct Italian national airline Alitalia and has become the first carrier in the nation to fly the modern Airbus A350 jet.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Traffic Warning System When Opening Doors
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a traffic warning system when opening doors, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 26th, 2020, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433804. The Ford Authority Take. Back in December 2020, Ford revealed a new feature...
One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve
This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1954 Buick Roadmaster Convertible which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
Popular European cruise line Viking is now operating river cruises in the US — see what it's like aboard the new ship that's selling out fast
The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is now sailing Mississippi River-based itineraries starting at nearly $4,000 per guest.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Custom Details Revealed, Production Starts Next Year
The Ford E-Transit Custom was revealed back in May as one of seven new all-electric vehicles set to launch in Europe by 2024, including multiple Transit EV vans. At that time, Ford didn’t provide too many details about the E-Transit Custom, however, which is customary for new vehicle debuts. Now that we’re inching closer to the actual launch of the Ford E-Transit Custom, The Blue Oval has revealed more details about the new all-electric van, including the all-important scheduled start of production.
Watch This Alcohol-Powered Toy Car Hit 205 MPH
Kevin Makes StuffTethercars aren't as popular as they once were in the U.S., but they're faster than ever.
fordauthority.com
Jeep Recon Revealed As Upcoming Ford Bronco Competitor
As with most other automakers these days, Ford rival, Jeep, is in the process of moving toward battery electric vehicles. Jeep first dipped its toe into vehicle electrification with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in late 2020, a plug-in hybrid electric variant of its popular off-roader that the Ford Bronco has squarely in its crosshairs. Then, early last year, Jeep announced plans to build electric vehicle charging stations at major trailheads to make it easier for off-roading enthusiasts to keep their vehicles charged up and ready to roll. Now, Jeep has revealed new EV plans that involve an all-new, battery electric SUV – the Jeep Recon.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Fleet Joins London Ambulance Service
Law enforcement and emergency services are showing increasing interest in the Ford Mustang Mach-E as fleet vehicles in an effort to cut back on carbon emissions. As Ford Authority previously detailed, the electric crossover was the first EV to pass Michigan State Police tests, and was spotted in use by the FBI for day-to-day operations. It’s also been used to help train ambulance drivers in the Netherlands as they learn to navigate traffic. Now, a fleet of converted Mustang Mach-E models have joined the London Ambulance Service for rescue operations.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Owners Still Highly Satisfied With Sync 3
Following its launch for the 2021 model year, the Ford Bronco Sport continues to earn accolades from a number of sources, ranking third in its segment in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, scoring as the highest-ranked small SUV in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, being named one of the best SUVs on the market for under $30,000 by Consumer Reports, and landing in third-place in its segment in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. Now, the 2022 version of that latter study has been released, and it seems as if owners are still quite satisfied with the Sync 3 system present in the Ford Bronco Sport.
scitechdaily.com
1,400,000 Times Stronger Than Earth’s: New Record for Strongest Steady Magnetic Field
China has set a new world record for the strongest steady magnetic field. On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, generated the world’s highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet measuring 45.22 teslas (T). In comparison, Earth’s magnetic field at 0° latitude and 0° longitude only has a strength of 0.000032 teslas.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers To Get More Details About New Business Model Next Week
Earlier this year, Ford revealed its plans to split into two distinct entities – Model e, which will focus on EVs, and Ford Blue, which will handle the ICE side of things. As part of this process, Ford dealers will also be asked to specialize in one or the other as soon as next year. Part of this plan initially involved setting fixed prices for vehicles – a move that Ford dealers are wary of and have protested – while also being required to meet high standards to sell EVs. Ford CEO Jim Farley admits these changes are a bit of a stress test for dealers, but it seems as if more details regarding this monumental shift are coming next week, according to Reuters.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Tube Door Installation Looks Pretty Simple: Video
Tube doors are a must for any Ford Bronco owner who wants to experience the open air while driving and still maintain structural integrity and safety of their SUV. Fortunately, there are tube door kits available directly from The Blue Oval as an optional extra. The tube door kits can be installed by a dealer if the vehicle owner prefers, but the good news is that the doors are relatively easy to install for those interested in taking matters into their own hands, as Stage 3 Motorsports demonstrates in a video.
RideApart
Honda Reveals Hornet Engine Details But Still Calls It A 'Concept'
As the days spin out and we get closer to 2023, motorcycle OEMs continue to roll out their latest and greatest new machinery. On September 9, 2022, it wasn’t a new motorcycle that Honda Europe pulled the covers away from. Instead, it was an entirely new engine—the beating heart of the revived Honda Hornet.
