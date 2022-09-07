Read full article on original website
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: New model variant of premium tablet launches in Xiaomi's home market
Xiaomi has quietly introduced a new version of the Pad 5 Pro 12.4, a tablet that the company only announced last month. Released just over two weeks ago, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 was originally available in three memory configurations, priced as follows:. 6 GB of RAM/128 GB of...
Motorola Edge 30 Neo arrives with a colourful look and mid-range specifications
Motorola continues to expand the Edge 30 series, now with the Edge 30 Neo. Firmly a mid-range smartphone, the Edge 30 Neo has a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 120 Hz pOLED display and 8 GB of RAM. Motorola promises to deliver two OS updates, although that will only bring the Edge 30 Neo up to Android 14, not Android 15.
Kishi V2 for iPhone launches as the latest mobile gaming controller from Razer
Accessory Apple iOS iPhone Smartphone Software Gaming. Apple has now confirmed the survival of the Lightning port for yet another year - thus prompting Razer to announce that it can help the Cupertino giant's fans get over any resulting disappointment with a Kishi V2 for their new iPhone 14-series devices.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition render breaks cover hinting a likely launch alongside the ROG Phone 6D
Asus is all set to unveil the next iteration of the ROG Phone 6 on September 19. Dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 6D, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's shiny new Dimensity 9000+ SoC. That's about the only change in the books, though, if an earlier leak showcasing its design is to be believed. However, it appears that Asus could also launch a Batman-themed ROG Phone 6 alongside the Dimensity-powered behemoth.
Google Pixel smartphones receive new features with September Feature Drop
Google has started rolling out a host of new features to many Pixel smartphones, courtesy of a new Feature Drop. From featuring revised Nearby Share functionality to an updated Gboard keyboard app, the September Feature Drop is aimed at making it easier to 'get more done' while also having fun in the process.
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year
Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market
5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
Fujifilm X-H2 launches as an upgraded 40MP mirrorless APS-C camera of "incredible" IBIS and a 160MP mode
Accessory Business Camera Launch Software Storage Touchscreen. The Fujifilm X-H2 has landed in a build quite like that of its immediate 2022 forerunner the X-HS2 - however, it blows its sibling, not to mention all others of its series, out of the water with a new variant of the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor upgraded from the old maximum of 26.1MP to 40MP.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 durability shows some cracks in a new YouTube bend test
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, or the "smaller and cuter sibling to the Z Fold4", is the latest iteration of a series that has come to bring some interesting variation to the JerryRigEverything series of smartphone stress-test videos over the last few years. For example, it has the unusual honor...
Brydge SP MAX Plus is a new accessory that purports to turn the Surface Pro 8 tablet into a rugged laptop
Accessory Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch Tablet Windows. At a starting price of no less than US$229.99, the Brydge SP Max+ costs 1.3 times more than its predecessor the SP+ at the time of writing. However, its OEM defends this difference by touting the up-to-4-foot (or MIL-STD-810H-compatible) drop protection a Surface Pro 8 owner can attain for their tablet by installing it in the 'case' part of this new accessory.
Better Bear Market Buy: Nvidia vs. Intel
Growth versus value: Which semiconductor stock is the better investment today?
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will hit breakneck speeds on AnTuTu and match lofty iPad Pro 5 levels claims leaker
Some mixed feelings about the iPhone 14 launch are starting to creep in, with some wondering just how much of a performance increase the A16 chip in the Pro models offers over the A15, while others have questioned Apple’s naming scheme in regard to the respective chips. For instance, Ming-Chi Kuo opines that the A15 in the iPhone 14 could be called the A16 or A15 Plus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models get an A16 Pro. A known leaker reckons despite the naming situation, the A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro Max will still hit incredible synthetic benchmark performance heights.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
Elon Musk offers Apple Starlink satellite connectivity as it went with Globalstar for the iPhone 14
The new iPhone 14 models of Apple are the second phones announced to feature satellite connectivity for emergency messaging services after the Mate 50 line. Instead of Elon Musk's Starlink, however, which signed an exclusive agreement with T-Mobile for a similar feature, Apple went with Globalstar as satellite connectivity provider for the iPhone 14.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED is unleashed, not available to catch just yet
Accessory Gaming Console Launch Software Touchscreen. Scarlet and Violet clash in the latest versions of Pokémon for the Nintendo Switch, and now they can do the same right on the console as well. The OLED version's latest Special Edition adopts the game's style in a way that might prove the ideal bundle for fans of the title.
Early Intel Core i9-13900K sample allegedly overclocked to 8.0 GHz
It is no secret that Intel's high-end CPUs overclock better than anything else AMD has to offer. Intrepid overclocker Splave pushed the Core i9-12900KS to a jaw-dropping 7.8 GHz. Its successor, the Core i9-13900K is poised to carry on Intel's legacy, according to a new report from Wccftech. An unnamed overclocker supposedly pushed the Raptor Lake silicon to 8.0 GHz.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ join the S23 Ultra in uninspiring dimensions and display specifications leak
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be very much like the Galaxy S22 series in terms of dimensions and display specifications according to a well-known leaker. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s alleged measurements have already been shared, and it appears the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will also be similarly uninspiring in this area, at least.
Chinese gaming company NetDragon appoints virtual humanoid robot as CEO
AI and the Metaverse seem to be the next big things as far as technology is concerned. While the Metaverse is quite a controversial subject with its cryptocurrency and NFT implications, AI seems to be embraced as a great tool to facilitate automation and boost human knowledge beyond biological limitations. Thanks to machine learning processors, AI has seen a significant evolution in the past few years, to the point where virtual persons fully powered by AI algorithms can easily communicate and even joke with human interlocutors. Hong Kong gaming company NetDragon is now taking the human-AI interaction to the next level by appointing the first AI-powered virtual humanoid robot named Ms. Tang Yu as its Rotating CEO of flagship subsidiary Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co. Ltd.
Garmin mocks the Apple Watch Ultra and promotes its Enduro 2: "We measure battery life in months. Not hours."
The market leader in the premium smartwatch segment takes a dig at the supposedly subpar battery life of the new Apple Watch Ultra by advertising its latest Garmin Enduro 2 flagship smartwatch, which sports a remarkable battery life of up to 550 days in power-saving mode. With the new Apple...
New security flaw discovered in HP Support Assistant
Earlier this week, HP published a security advisory regarding a recently discovered vulnerability of the HP Support Assistant software application. According to the advisory, this piece of code is vulnerable to DLL hijacking. The official description of the problem says that "HP Support Assistant uses HP Performance Tune-up as a...
