AI and the Metaverse seem to be the next big things as far as technology is concerned. While the Metaverse is quite a controversial subject with its cryptocurrency and NFT implications, AI seems to be embraced as a great tool to facilitate automation and boost human knowledge beyond biological limitations. Thanks to machine learning processors, AI has seen a significant evolution in the past few years, to the point where virtual persons fully powered by AI algorithms can easily communicate and even joke with human interlocutors. Hong Kong gaming company NetDragon is now taking the human-AI interaction to the next level by appointing the first AI-powered virtual humanoid robot named Ms. Tang Yu as its Rotating CEO of flagship subsidiary Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co. Ltd.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO