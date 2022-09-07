Read full article on original website
Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
Rainbow Six Mobile enters closed beta on Sept. 12
Ubisoft recently announced that Rainbow Six Mobile would start its closed beta stage on Sept. 12. The standalone title for mobile platforms was first announced in April, and closed Alpha tests were already underway around May. The closed beta announcement was made official with a trailer featuring short gameplay clips...
Amazon reveals ‘complicated’ reason behind Lord of the Rings MMO’s cancellation
Last year, Amazon abruptly canceled its Lord of the Rings MMO. The Amazon spokesperson, at the time of the announcement, said it was because Amazon couldn’t provide a secure environment for the entire team of developers. But new information revealed it was more complicated than previously known. Today, GameSpot,...
Who is Kiriko, Overwatch 2’s latest leaked hero?
The Overwatch community is pumped for Overwatch 2’s release on Oct. 4. Fans want to get their hands on new gameplay modes, new lore-inspired experiences, and new heroes. While Sojourn and Junker Queen have been revealed and were available to play during the beta, Overwatch players are already busy speculating about what heroes may be next to join the roster going into the sequel.
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
What characters can you play in Marvel’s WWII Captain America and Black Panther game?
Amy Hennig’s untitled Marvel game, a team-up adventure starring Captain America and Black Panther set in World War II, was unveiled at the end of the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on Sept. 9. The game is being developed by Hennig’s new studio, Skydance New Media, but doesn’t have a working title or release date yet.
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
Dedicated Apex fan designs aim-trainer to perfect your gameplay in the Outlands
While Apex Legends has always had the firing range and third-party tools such as Aim Lab have existed for years for players wanting to cultivate better aiming precision, nothing has existed quite like the Apex “Flowstate Aim Trainer” mod. Developed by CaféDeColombiaFPS, the aim trainer mod works through...
MultiVersus is dropping its biggest patch yet, includes Gizmo, hitbox reworks, and huge nerfs
MultiVersus’ biggest patch is here, though it has less to do with character balancing since Player First Games put an emphasis on overhauling the game’s hitbox, hurtbox, and projectile systems—along with the addition of Gizmo as a playable fighter. We knew this type of update was coming,...
How to get Sully’s ‘NEW’ Seaplane Glider in Fortnite
Epic Games is one of the best companies when it comes to partnering with brands for exclusive deals and content. For multiple games that have launched in 2022, Epic has offered unique items in Fortnite for players who pre-order it on its service. Now, the next exclusive has been leaked with the release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Players can cancel Viper’s Snake Bite in VALORANT with a neat trick
Viper’s Snake Bite can cancel out the damage from another Viper’s Snake Bite if the player uses it on themselves. Viper has recently worked her way up through the meta after Riot Games buffed certain aspects of her utility, including her Snake Bite damage and the duration of her poison. She is now a must-pick for most VALORANT maps and was the fourth highest-picked agent at Masters: Copenhagen with a 44 percent selection. One of the most deadly aspects of Viper’s kit is her Snake Bite ability which can damage both enemies and allies. Viper’s Snake Bite is often used in post-plant situations to deter enemies from defusing the spike, and with this trick, other Viper players can bypass the frustration of dealing with lineups.
How to catch or collect a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite
Fortnite is frequently adding new challenges to the game to keep its players engaged, while also allowing for plenty of opportunities to get XP. With Epic Games adding new items all the time, remembering how to find everything can be difficult. Luckily, there are a couple of different ways that you can find the items you’re looking for, like this week’s Zero Point Fish challenge.
Anarchy Battles in Splatoon 3 explained
Splatoon 3 has been released across the world and there are plenty of game modes for you to try your hand on such as the single-player campaign, Turf War, and Salmon Run. In addition to these three modes, there is also a mode in Splatoon 3 called Anarchy Battles, which are simply the rebranded name of previous Splatoon games’ Ranked Battles. The Anarchy Battles feature four different game rulesets in total and become available once you hit Level 10 in Splatoon 3 or if you have Splatoon 2 data on your Nintendo Switch.
What are Splatoon 3’s Golden Eggs?
Splatoon 3 has carried on a well-received Splatoon 2 mechanic, “Golden Eggs”. Nintendo’s inky franchise has implemented various new upgrades, weapons, customizable styles, maps, and game modes over its lifespan. The newest installment is no different but retains some of the core features that kept the original titles enjoyable.
Best Janna counters in League of Legends
The wind can be a powerful force, especially when under the control of one of League of Legends’ best enchanters champions, Janna. The Storm’s Fury is a premier choice for multiple players due to the vast amount of utility that she brings for her teammates, both in lane and in later-stage teamfights.
How long does it take to beat Splatoon 3?
Splatoon 3 is finally here. From playing with friends to completing the campaign, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Splatoon 3. Splatoon 3’s story mode will have players battle against Octarians as Agent Three, and it can serve as an excellent tutorial for players who have never played a Splatoon game before. After completing the story, players will be drawn to other game modes like Turf War, Big Run, or Table Turf Battles.
How to play TFT 7.5 Darkflight: Synergies, champions, and items
Riot Games replaced Legend in Teamfight Tactics with a new and upgraded vertical trait called Darkflight that features an evolved Dragon Tyrant version of Swain. Swain was a dominant and sometimes problematic Set Seven champion. Set 7.5 has Swain evolving into a full fledge dragon, earning the name of Dragon Tyrant. The design team even gave Swain Dragon Tyrant his own trait called Darkflight, featuring a mashup of older and new TFT mechanics. Both Darkflight and Lagoon are the two premier vertical traits of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.
EA ready to roll the dice on Battlefield with fresh gamble on Halo’s pedigree
The latest editions of the Battlefield franchise have been deemed underwhelming by its players and fans, to say the least. But even just weeks after Battlefield 2042 players threatened to boycott the struggling game, it’s clear that EA still has plans for the franchise, naming Ridgeline Games as a studio dedicated to “developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.”
When is Toy Story Adventure coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The Disney and Marvel games showcase at the D23 Expo teased lots of exciting content across both worlds set to come in the future. Among the many reveals and teasers was a look at a big update for the adventure life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley. The cozy Disney game was...
Can you play split screen or couch co-op in Splatoon 3?
It has been a while since Nintendo fans got to wreak havoc with inks. The Splatoon franchise is back with its third edition after a five-year-long hiatus, and the game will officially be out all around the world on Sept. 9. Splatoon 3 features a matchmaking system that will be...
