Viper’s Snake Bite can cancel out the damage from another Viper’s Snake Bite if the player uses it on themselves. Viper has recently worked her way up through the meta after Riot Games buffed certain aspects of her utility, including her Snake Bite damage and the duration of her poison. She is now a must-pick for most VALORANT maps and was the fourth highest-picked agent at Masters: Copenhagen with a 44 percent selection. One of the most deadly aspects of Viper’s kit is her Snake Bite ability which can damage both enemies and allies. Viper’s Snake Bite is often used in post-plant situations to deter enemies from defusing the spike, and with this trick, other Viper players can bypass the frustration of dealing with lineups.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO