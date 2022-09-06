ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to plead guilty in DWI case

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
The attorney for Britt Reid, a son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid and former assistant coach with the team, will please guilty to charges of DWI causing a serious injury, KSHB reported Tuesday.

The charges stem from a DWI-related crash in February 2021 that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with major injuries.

Per KSHB.com:

“Mr. Reid sincerely apologies to AY (Ariel Young) and her family, and to his own family,” the statement from Reid’s attorney, J. R. Hobbs said. “… Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.”

Britt Reid, 37, could face up to seven years in prison. His trial was set to begin on Sept. 26.

Ariel Young suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash.

KSHB also received a statement from the Young family through its attorney:

“The five victims of this crime are relieved that the defendant has chosen to plead guilty and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowable by law,” Tom Porto, the attorney for the victims, said in the statement.

