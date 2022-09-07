ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

AEW Dynamite Stays Over 1 Million Viewers With ‘All Out’ Fallout

AEW brought All Out for fans, but the most newsworthy event took place in CM Punk’s locker room after the show was over. How did viewership turn out this week on Dynamite?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 7th episode of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.035 million viewers, with a .38 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Mickie James Calls Out Sasha Banks For A Match

Mickie James has worked hard to establish herself as one of the best female pro wrestlers in the history of the business. James was released by WWE back in April last year, and then she promptly made her way to NWA and then Impact Wrestling. During the September 1st episode...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy