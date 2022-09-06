Royal Mountain wraps up successful racing season

PHOTOGRAPHER: Paul Wager Royal Mountain Ski Area in Caroga Lake drew large numbers of riders for its supercross and motocross events this summer.

CAROGA LAKE – When the racing season began, Royal Mountain owner Jake Tennis wasn’t sure what to expect for this year’s motocross and supercross seasons.

High gas prices and higher cost of living left Tennis worried that riders might have to choose to participate in fewer races.

“I was concerned when the season started because the cost of everything has been going up,” he said. “I wasn’t sure what our turnouts would be.”

As it turned out, Tennis had little to worry about as huge numbers of riders turned in each week for supercross and the six motocross dates also drew large entry counts.

Royal Mountain also benefited from near perfect weather this season.

The first event of the season was moved from Wednesday to Thursday, but after that weather wasn’t a concern until the final event of the season Aug. 31 when rain reduced the event from two motos to one moto.

“We were extremely fortunate with the weather,” Tennis said. “To be able to get every race in is huge. We build in a rain date to the schedule, and this year, we were able to race all 14 weeks.”

It was a welcome development for Tennis and his crew who have been running Royal Mountain for the past three years.

In those years, COVID and weather have hampered his efforts.

“We didn’t have much luck with the weather last summer, especially with our motocross events,” Tennis said. “It seemed like it rained every one of those weekends. It’s such a letdown when you work all week to build and prepare the track, only to have it rain.”

With Mother Nature cooperating, Royal Mountain started with 161 entries for its first supercross event on June 2. That number steadily grew throughout the season, which ended with a season-high 292 entries for the final event on Aug. 31. For the supercross season, there were 3,126 total entries for an average of 223 entries per week.

“Having the progression of the turnout grow like that is what you want to see. It means the riders are happy with what we’re doing, and letting their friends and other riders know about what we’re doing here,” Tennis said. “I think they appreciate that we do our best to run an efficient program each week. We start practice at 7 p.m., and we’re usually racing by 7:45-8 p.m. We’re able to run two motos in 20-something classes and still be done by around 10:45 p.m. each week.”

The number was even better for Royal Mountain’s six Central New York Motorcross Riders Association District 3 events. There were 2,274 entries for those races for an average of 379 riders per event.

“Overall, it was a pretty awesome year,” Tennis said. “I’m very happy with how it went, and we’re looking forward to next year.”

With that in mind, Royal Mountain added an event for STACYC balance bikes for its final event on the season Aug. 31. The race drew 13 entries for the 12-inch class and 11 in the 16-inch class.

“We held our first race for them, and I think it went pretty well,” Tennis said. “We’re thinking about doing more with them next year. It’s an affordable class and it helps draw riders into the sport.”

With racing season now in the books. Tennis and his staff are now turning their attention to the winter season.

“We’re already getting ready for ski season,” Tennis said. “We’ll be making snow here in just a few months.”

CHAMPIONS CROWNED

Royal Mountain hosted its annual awards night on Aug. 31 and honored the top point earners in each class.

A total of 19 area riders collected track titles in their respective classes.

Johnstown’s Brett Unser, Michael Ward, Tom Hogan, Brandon Handy, Kip Simonds and Maxx Miller all won class titles, along with Amsterdam’s Justin Richards, Joey Vitalis and Mia Richards, and Gloversville’s Sal Attigliato Jr. and Shane Graham.

Also claiming track titles were Canajoharie’s C.J. Renzi, Fultonville’s Adam Dutcher, Fonda’s Charles Rose, Pattersonville’s Eason Baker, St. Johnsville’s Blaire Wilson, Galway’s Trevor Patterson, Northville’s Joshua Bedell and Broadalbin’s Owen Marek.

Unser won five races in both classes to win the 122-125 two-stroke and 122-250 amateur titles.

Ward won the plus-30 expert and plus-50 open titles. Ward won three times in the plus-30 expert class and 12 times in the plus-50 open class.

Renzi won four races this season to claim the 122-open novice title. Renzi also won the 122-250 novice crown, picking up three wins and 13 top-five finishes.

Miller registered eight wins this season on his way to the mini 80cc 12-to-15-year-old title.

Attigliato won the 50cc/E-bike 7-and-8-year-old title, while Simonds won the junior mini 9-to-11-year-old title, posting nine wins in the class this season.

Handy picked up six wins this season to claim the 122-250 expert title, while Rose won six times on his way to the 122-open amateur crown.

Baker won six times on his way to the mini 80cc 9-to-11-year-old title, while Wilson had three wins on her way to the mini quad 51-90cc crown.

Patterson won four times on his way to the open mini 10-to-16-year-old crown, while Marek won the schoolboy title.

Vitalis on the pit bike mod title, while Graham collected the pit bike stock title.

Dutcher won six races to collect the plus-30 amateur title, while Hogan finished in the top four 13 times to earn the plus-40 amateur title.

Justin Richards picked up four wins to earn the quad amateur title, while Bedell won seven times to claim the quad novice crown.

Mia Richards notched five wins to pick up the quad schoolboy/girl 12-to-16-year-old crown.

In addition to Unser, Renzi and Ward, one other rider notched point titles in more than one class.

Corinth’s Colton Tubbs won the point titles in the 50cc open/E-bike 4-to-8-year-old and 50cc 4-to-6-year-old classes.

Other class champions included East Berne’s Finn Smith (mini 60 7-11), Rylee David (mini quad 50cc) and Queensbury’s Becka Broe (women 85-250cc).

Supercross

at Royal Mountain Ski Area

Final Point Standings

122-OPEN NOVICE: 1. C.J. Renzi (Canajoharie) 294, 2. Cooper Reynolds (Fort Plain) 270, 3. Zachary Johnson (Salem) 270, 4. Zachary Martin (Canaan, Conn.) 217, 5. Cory Phillips (New Baltimore) 203.

122-125 TWO-STROKE: 1. Brett Unser (Johnstown) 278, 2. Joseph Edwards (Cobleskill) 276, 3. Zachary Johnson (Salem) 272, 4. Brandon Dygert (Nelliston) 251, 5. Nicholas Touzin (Ravena) 225.

122-250 AMATEUR: 1. Brett Unser (Johnstown) 301, 2. Anthony Attigliato (Gloversville) 275, 3. Tyler Dygert (Sprakers) 263, 4. Trevor Patterson (Galway) 224, 5. Hayden Zelich (Johnstown) 119.

122-250 EXPERT: 1. Brandon Handy (Johnstown) 200.

122-250 NOVICE: 1. C.J. Renzi (Canajoharie) 328, 2. Cooper Reynolds (Fort Plain) 275, 3. Nicholas Touzin (Ravena) 212, 4. Dylan Unser (Schenectady) 200, 5. Owen Marek (Broadalbin) 198.

122-OPEN AMATEUR:1. Charles Rose (Fonda) 364, 2. Hayden Zelich (Johnstown) 300, 3. Ryan Gillis (Greenwich) 264, 4. Joseph Edwards (Cobleskill) 355, 5. Brett Hogan (Stratford) 209.

50CC OPEN/E-BIKE (4-8): 1. Colton Tubbs (Corinth) 292, 2. Sal Attigliato Jr. 288, 3. Cole VanGorder (Accord) 284, 4. Bradley Russo (Johnstown) 224, 5. Maverick Manzer (Amsterdam) 224.

50CC (4-6): 1. Colton Tubbs (Corinth) 364, 2. Maverick Manzer (Amsterdam) 307, 3. Burton Wilson IV 306, 4. McKinnon Gray (Laurens) 218, 5. Brody Burnham (Corinth) 175.

50CC E-BIKE (7-8): 1. Sal Attigliato Jr. (Gloversville) 314, 2. Cole VanGorder (Accord) 295, 3. Bradley Russo (Johnstown) 268, 4. Connor Hallenbeck (Gloversville) 223, 5. Brody Kilmartin (Gansevoort) 207.

JUNIOR MINI (9-11): 1. Kip Simonds (Johnstown) 379, 2. Finn Smith (East Berne) 320, 3. Eason Baker (Pattersonville) 205, 4. Wyatt Gliewe (Gloversville) 198, 5. Brennan Hart (Johnstown) 190, 5. Nash Stortecky (Northville) 190.

MINI 60 (7-11): 1. Finn Smith (East Berne) 391, 2. Sean Smith Jr. (Johnstown) 299, 3. Brennan Hart (Johnstown) 243, 4.Wyatt Gliewe (Gloversville) 220, 5. Eason Baker (Pattersonville) 197.

MINI 80 (12-15): 1. Maxx Miller (Johnstown) 316, 2. Jack Cowan 245, 3. Kolt Wojtwoecz (Middle Grove) 235, 4. Carter Thomas 231, 5. Wesley Willoughby (Sharon Springs) 225.

MINI 80 (9-11): 1. Eason Baker (Pattersonville) 302, 2. Wyatt Washburn (Fort Edward) 255.

MINI QUAD (50cc): 1. Rylee David 301, 2. Easton Morris (Corinth) 295, 3. Jayden Jaszcar (Maryland) 175.

MINI QUAD (51-90cc): 1. Blaire Wilson (St. Johnsville) 289, 2. Chloe VanNostrand (Mayfield) 276, 3. Ethan Cornell (Johnstown) 273, 4. Blake Conroy (Saratoga Springs 216, 5. Ryder Morris (Corinth) 208.

OPEN MINI (10-16): 1. Trevor Patterson (Galway) 321, 2. Maxx Miller (Johnstown) 278, 3. Kip Simonds (Johnstown) 241, 4. Jack Cowan 198, 5. Kolt Wojtowecz (Middle Grove) 163.

PIT BIKE MOD: 1. Joey Vitalis (Amsterdam) 225, 2. Matthew Burlett (Johnstown) 174.

PIT BIKE STOCK: 1. Shane Graham (Gloversville) 298, 2. Jack Battisti (Mayfield) 283, 3.Grayson Guttenberg (Broadalbin) 262, 4. Dan Gifford (Broadalbin) 255, 5. Kenny Holliday (Gloversville) 189.

PLUS-30 AMATEUR: 1. Adam Dutcher (Fultonville) 349, 2. Ryan Gillis (Greenwich) 329, 3. Mike Baker (Pattersonville) 272, 4. Sean Smith (Johnstown) 144, 5. Nick Cross (Mayfield) 142.

PLUS-30 EXPERT: 1. Michael Ward (Johnstown) 341.

PLUS-40 AMATEUR: 1. Tom Hogan (Johnstown) 323, 2. Mike Baker (Pattersonville) 319, 3. Gary Thrane Jr. (Johnsonville) 210.

PLUS-50 OPEN: 1. Michael Ward (Johnstown) 394, 2. Jamie Nimey (Yorkville) 204.

QUAD AMATEUR: 1. Justin Richards (Amsterdam) 275, 2. Troy Palmer (Northville) 172.

QUAD NOVICE: 1. Joshua Bedell (Northville) 356, 2. Charles Roney (Schenectady) 244, 3. Zachary VanNostrand (Mayfield) 205, 4. Cody Milanese (Ballston Spa) 132.

QUAD SCHOOLBOY/GIRL (12-16): 1. Mia Richards (Amsterdam) 314, 2. Kendra Cary (Fultonville) 302.

SCHOOLBOY: 1. Owen Marek (Broadalbin) 244, 2. Brydon Broe (Queensbury) 234, 3. Zachary Martin (Canaan, Conn.) 221, 4. Nicholas Touzin (Ravena) 180, 5. Henry Vagele (Selkirk) 153.

WOMEN (85-250cc): 1. Becka Broe (Queensbury) 349, 2. Brandie Yaggle (Troy) 268, 3. Teagan Townsend (Westerlo) 257, 4. Britney St. Gelais (Schaghticoke) 184.

