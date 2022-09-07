Read full article on original website
Related
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter
Living a lavish life! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North, in June 2013 — and they’ve been spoiling her ever since. The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Saint, and she was not happy about it, the Selfish author admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.
Kanye West says he is 'releasing all grudges' after the death of Queen Elizabeth II... following his long-running feud with ex Kim Kardashian
The death of Queen Elizabeth II appears to have inspired Kanye West to turn over a new leaf and put a hold on his many grudges. The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account in the early morning hours of Friday to announce that he was 'releasing all grudges' in a text post, while adding photos of the Queen to suggest her death had inspired him.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Kim Kardashian’s SKKY company?
Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The infamous TV star has cemented herself as a celebrity icon and has worked in several industries. She has produced her own fragrances and fashion lines, and expanded into other areas of the entertainment industry, like the app space. But her new company is likely her most unexpected move yet.
An Embarrassed North West Hilariously Hollered At Kim Kardashian To Stop Filming In New Vid, And Good Luck During Those Teen Years
Kim Kardashian shared a funny video of North West getting embarrassed and hollering at her to stop filming her singing.
Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West
After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian to Stop Recording Their Hilarious Car Ride With Penelope: Watch
So cringe? While Kim Kardashian drove daughter North and niece Penelope around, the 9-year-old was less than impressed by her mom’s impromptu carpool karaoke session. The Skims mogul, 41, shared a Thursday, August 18, Instagram video while in the car with her eldest daughter and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter. Kim and North both sang […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing
North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.At one point, Kardashian is heard telling...
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot
Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?
Kim Kardashian made the Forbes World's Billionaires list for the first time in 2021. Now, she's making history again as her lingerie company, Skims, doubled in value to reach a $3.2 billion valuation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Talking With Tami
Rappers Cardi B & Hubby Offset Roll Out The Red Carpet For Son Wave’s First Birthday!
How cute was this birthday bash for Rappers Cardi B & Offset’s son Wave! Oh my goodness this was so cute and the theme seemed to be sports cars and denim! It was titled, Wave, Set Go! The decked out affair was orchestrated by event planner Priceless Event Planning! Partygoers got to experience luxury sport car photo opts, balloon jumpy stations, eating and more! I wish I could have been there, this looked like so much fun! Take a peek at more pics inside…
Complex
Kanye West Says Gap Canceled Photo Shoot Involving His Children ‘Without Me Knowing’
Kanye West has again called out Gap via a succinctly worded social media post. On Wednesday, Ye shared a screenshot of an exchange involving an unknown person in which it’s claimed that the brand is “copying YGEBB”—i.e. Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga—with a recently shared photo of a children’s shirt design.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Comments / 0