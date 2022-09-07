ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
California State
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Daily Mail

Kanye West says he is 'releasing all grudges' after the death of Queen Elizabeth II... following his long-running feud with ex Kim Kardashian

The death of Queen Elizabeth II appears to have inspired Kanye West to turn over a new leaf and put a hold on his many grudges. The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account in the early morning hours of Friday to announce that he was 'releasing all grudges' in a text post, while adding photos of the Queen to suggest her death had inspired him.
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Kanye
Kris Humphries
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Kim Kardashian’s SKKY company?

Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The infamous TV star has cemented herself as a celebrity icon and has worked in several industries. She has produced her own fragrances and fashion lines, and expanded into other areas of the entertainment industry, like the app space. But her new company is likely her most unexpected move yet.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West

After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
Us Weekly

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian to Stop Recording Their Hilarious Car Ride With Penelope: Watch

So cringe? While Kim Kardashian drove daughter North and niece Penelope around, the 9-year-old was less than impressed by her mom’s impromptu carpool karaoke session. The Skims mogul, 41, shared a Thursday, August 18, Instagram video while in the car with her eldest daughter and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter. Kim and North both sang […]
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
The Independent

North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing

North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.At one point, Kardashian is heard telling...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian made the Forbes World's Billionaires list for the first time in 2021. Now, she's making history again as her lingerie company, Skims, doubled in value to reach a $3.2 billion valuation.
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B & Hubby Offset Roll Out The Red Carpet For Son Wave’s First Birthday!

How cute was this birthday bash for Rappers Cardi B & Offset’s son Wave! Oh my goodness this was so cute and the theme seemed to be sports cars and denim! It was titled, Wave, Set Go! The decked out affair was orchestrated by event planner Priceless Event Planning! Partygoers got to experience luxury sport car photo opts, balloon jumpy stations, eating and more! I wish I could have been there, this looked like so much fun! Take a peek at more pics inside…
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
