Read full article on original website
Related
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Holds Off Alabama Huntsville Saturday
SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team wrapped up the Harding Invitational Saturday after defeating Alabama Huntsville 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20). Harding improves to 11-1 on the season and moves its winning streak to nine matches. Alabama Huntsville falls to 4-7 overall. FIRST SET. Trailing 17-12 in the first...
hardingsports.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to UT Tyler Saturday
TYLER, Texas – The Harding women's soccer team fell to UT Tyler Saturday 3-1 in non-conference action. It marked the final game of the a five-game road trip for the Lady Bisons. Harding falls to 1-4-1 overall and UT Tyler improves to 5-0-0. GOALS. Texas Tyler 1, Harding 0...
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Dominates again Friday
SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team pushed its winning streak to eight matches Friday after defeating Lee 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-15) on the second day of the Harding Invitational at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. Harding improves to 10-1 on the season and Lee falls to 0-8. FIRST SET. Harding...
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Opens Harding Invitational with Solid Win
SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team opened the Harding Invitational Thursday with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-9) sweep of LeMoyne-Owen at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. It is the seventh straight win for the Lady Bisons. Harding set a new school record hitting .500 in the match. The Lady Bisons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
americanmilitarynews.com
Buy a ticket, get an AR-15: Missouri legislator’s rifle raffle draws criticism in KC area
A state representative running for reelection in Missouri is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his fundraising efforts. Elected in 2018, Rep. Jeff Coleman is a Republican representing Grain Valley in Jackson County. His Sept. 30 fundraiser is billed as Coleman’s BBQ, Tournament & Raffle. A campaign email...
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering the tragedy: Arkansas lives lost in the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks
Sunday marks 21 years since the tragic tragedy of September 11, 2001 changed the lives of four Arkansas natives forever.
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
KATV
1 dead, several injured in multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A multiple-boat crash resulted in one person's death on Beaver Lake Friday night. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, two boats were involved in a crash. An official at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the navigation lights were not working...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 64-year-old Mary Louise Walker. According to reports, Walker was last seen near the ABC School on Dooley St in Forrest City on the morning of August 28. The family states that she has...
Off-duty police officer springs into action to save family from car accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
whiterivernow.com
Chief Deputy: Stone County absconder nabbed in New Mexico
Fleeing from law enforcement does not work too often, and it didn’t this time. According to a release from Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, an investigation began on Aug. 29 into the activity of Keith E. Miller, 56, of Mountain View. The Stone County Sheriff’s Department, the Mountain View Police Department, and the Arkansas Probation and Parole Department began investigating Miller, a Level 3 sex offender on parole with an extensive record, on sex offender registration requirements, the chief deputy said.
Arkansas family takes stand against teen suicide after son’s death
It was almost five years ago in September that Jesse James's parents woke up to the unimaginable, and they decided they didn't want another family to go through the same thing.
LRPD: 15-year-old facing murder charges in Saturday double-killing
Little Rock police say a 15-year-old young man is in custody Sunday and faces murder charges tied to the killing of two people on Saturday night.
Comments / 0