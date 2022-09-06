ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

hardingsports.com

Volleyball Holds Off Alabama Huntsville Saturday

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team wrapped up the Harding Invitational Saturday after defeating Alabama Huntsville 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20). Harding improves to 11-1 on the season and moves its winning streak to nine matches. Alabama Huntsville falls to 4-7 overall. FIRST SET. Trailing 17-12 in the first...
SEARCY, AR
hardingsports.com

Women’s Soccer Falls to UT Tyler Saturday

TYLER, Texas – The Harding women's soccer team fell to UT Tyler Saturday 3-1 in non-conference action. It marked the final game of the a five-game road trip for the Lady Bisons. Harding falls to 1-4-1 overall and UT Tyler improves to 5-0-0. GOALS. Texas Tyler 1, Harding 0...
TYLER, TX
hardingsports.com

Volleyball Dominates again Friday

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team pushed its winning streak to eight matches Friday after defeating Lee 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-15) on the second day of the Harding Invitational at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. Harding improves to 10-1 on the season and Lee falls to 0-8. FIRST SET. Harding...
SEARCY, AR
hardingsports.com

Volleyball Opens Harding Invitational with Solid Win

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team opened the Harding Invitational Thursday with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-9) sweep of LeMoyne-Owen at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. It is the seventh straight win for the Lady Bisons. Harding set a new school record hitting .500 in the match. The Lady Bisons...
SEARCY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas

UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man

A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County

The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted

Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
STONE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Chief Deputy: Stone County absconder nabbed in New Mexico

Fleeing from law enforcement does not work too often, and it didn’t this time. According to a release from Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, an investigation began on Aug. 29 into the activity of Keith E. Miller, 56, of Mountain View. The Stone County Sheriff’s Department, the Mountain View Police Department, and the Arkansas Probation and Parole Department began investigating Miller, a Level 3 sex offender on parole with an extensive record, on sex offender registration requirements, the chief deputy said.
STONE COUNTY, AR

