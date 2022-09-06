Read full article on original website
Plethora of pols on hand for Caribbean Carnival Parade
As expected, a plethora of legislators – a virtual Who’s Who in New York politics – were on hand Monday for the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade. They not only participated in the pre-parade breakfast at the Lincoln Terrace Court at Buffalo Avenue, at the beginning of the parade, but also marched along the long stretch to the Brooklyn Museum, near Grand Army Plaza.
