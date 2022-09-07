ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gene Agustus Schillie, MD, July 13, 1928 — Sept. 5, 2022

Gene Agustus Schillie was born to Frank and Louise Schillie on July 13, 1928. He was delivered by his maternal grandfather, Jay Schooling Gashwiler, M.D., a family physician in the small town of Novinger, Missouri.Gene, 94, passed away at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, Kansas with family by his side on September 5, 2022.
