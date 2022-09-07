SALT LAKE CITY — Yvette Rodier willed herself not to move as the man who'd emptied a gun into her body shoved his hand into the pocket of her jeans. She realized she needed to stop screaming and pretend to play dead when the initial burst of gunfire stopped, and she heard him reloading the gun. The 18-year-old fell on her side next to her date, Zach Snarr, as bullets ripped through her side and her leg. After he reloaded, he fired at her head.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO