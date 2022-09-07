ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ksl.com

1 dead after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday has died. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Post Street. When officers arrived they found one person with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The person was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'The Letter': A miraculous shooting survival, followed by gratitude and continual guilt

SALT LAKE CITY — Yvette Rodier willed herself not to move as the man who'd emptied a gun into her body shoved his hand into the pocket of her jeans. She realized she needed to stop screaming and pretend to play dead when the initial burst of gunfire stopped, and she heard him reloading the gun. The 18-year-old fell on her side next to her date, Zach Snarr, as bullets ripped through her side and her leg. After he reloaded, he fired at her head.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'I just ran': Layton police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

LAYTON – Police officers are keeping a close eye on elementary schools in Layton after a boy reported that a man tried to lure him into his SUV on Wednesday afternoon. "He comes bolting in the house and he's like, 'Mom, some guy just tried to talk to me, told me to go with him,'" Felicia Hunt, the boy's mother, said.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

High school football: Week 5 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 5 high school football games across the state. Corner Canyon came 33 yards short of handing undefeated Lehi their first loss of the season. Instead, the Chargers came away with their second loss of the year.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

America First Credit Union replaces Rio Tinto as RSL stadium sponsor

SANDY — The home stadium of Real Salt Lake received a new name on Saturday, going from its original name of Rio Tinto Stadium to America First Field in partnership with the founding club sponsor America First Credit Union. Rio Tinto Stadium, or the RioT, as it has come...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Weber State's defense left its mark in dominating win over Utah State

LOGAN — Weber State accomplished something Saturday night that hasn't happened since 1978: They beat the Utah State Aggies. It was no nailbiting victory, either. The Wildcats ran away with the game and dominated both sides of the ball as they left Logan with a 35-7 win. Coming out...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Weber State upsets Utah State in dominating fashion

LOGAN — Weber State head coach Jay Hill got his signature win, and it came in signature Wildcats fashion. Backed by its feisty defense and steady rushing attack, Weber State dominated Utah State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats outgained the Aggies 402-278 yards, kept its offense from scoring and won 35-7.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

'A lot of our fan base showed true colors today': Anderson calls out Aggies fans in loss

LOGAN — Utah State lost to Weber State on Saturday night; and needless to say, the Aggies faithful were not happy. Quarterback Logan Bonner, who was just 12-of-31 passing for 130 yards and three interceptions, was booed in the third quarter by fans when he returned to the field to open a drive immediately after throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown that extended Weber State's lead 28-7.
LOGAN, UT

