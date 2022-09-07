ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

KFVS12

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, 2023, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

ND Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Roommate in 2007

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago in North Dakota pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Nichole Rice, 34, appeared in Ward County District Court in connection...
MINOT, ND
US News and World Report

California Congresswoman Reports 2 Firearms Stolen From Home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement. Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in. The two firearms were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Montana Adopts Permanent Block on Birth Certificate Changes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of...
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

Found: Alligator, Drugs, Guns, Money. but Where's the Tiger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WTHI

'Opening Doors' program relaunched to help prospective homebuyers in Illinois

CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is relaunching the "Opening Doors" Homebuyer Program to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Man sentenced to prison for assisting in catalytic converter thefts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing 39 catalytic converters and selling them. D’Ante Carter, 38, admitted to conspiracy charges that alleged he acted as a lookout for someone else stealing catalytic converters from January through September of 2020. Charges say the men targeted trucks and vans parked at landscaping companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts

A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
BELVIDERE, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer program

Down Payment Assistance Program to Address Key Barriers Faced by Historically Underserved Communities. Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"

ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors." The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners. More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Wreckage of Deadly Floatplane Crash May Have Been Found

SEATTLE (AP) — Crews using sonar may have found wreckage from a floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, killing 10 people. Federal officials said Friday that “identified targets” had been found on the seafloor near the crash site. The Seattle Times reports investigators using sonar searched a stretch of the Puget Sound on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
WIFR

Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account. Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE

