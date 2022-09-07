Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
KFVS12
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, 2023, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will...
US News and World Report
ND Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Roommate in 2007
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago in North Dakota pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Nichole Rice, 34, appeared in Ward County District Court in connection...
US News and World Report
California Congresswoman Reports 2 Firearms Stolen From Home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement. Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in. The two firearms were...
US News and World Report
Montana Adopts Permanent Block on Birth Certificate Changes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of...
US News and World Report
Found: Alligator, Drugs, Guns, Money. but Where's the Tiger?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the...
WTHI
'Opening Doors' program relaunched to help prospective homebuyers in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is relaunching the "Opening Doors" Homebuyer Program to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
KMOV
Man sentenced to prison for assisting in catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing 39 catalytic converters and selling them. D’Ante Carter, 38, admitted to conspiracy charges that alleged he acted as a lookout for someone else stealing catalytic converters from January through September of 2020. Charges say the men targeted trucks and vans parked at landscaping companies.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
chicagocrusader.com
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer program
Down Payment Assistance Program to Address Key Barriers Faced by Historically Underserved Communities. Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
wjol.com
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon
FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
foxillinois.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
WAND TV
Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"
ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors." The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners. More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded...
CNET
Illinois Tax Rebate: How Much Are Checks for, When Will They Go Out and More
A majority of Illinois residents will be receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both this month, with checks being cut as early as Monday. Distribution should finish roughly by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET. "We're working overtime, we're going to get those rebate checks...
US News and World Report
Wreckage of Deadly Floatplane Crash May Have Been Found
SEATTLE (AP) — Crews using sonar may have found wreckage from a floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, killing 10 people. Federal officials said Friday that “identified targets” had been found on the seafloor near the crash site. The Seattle Times reports investigators using sonar searched a stretch of the Puget Sound on Thursday.
nypressnews.com
Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) — There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois!. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies. The department proudly posted this picture with the...
fox32chicago.com
380 Chicago students receive free shoes to kick off the school year on the right foot
CHICAGO - Hundreds of Chicago students got help starting the school year on the right foot. Each child at Randolph Elementary in Auburn Gresham now sports brand-new sneakers. As every parent knows, these aren't cheap. "Expensive! Especially Nikes!," exclaimed Keviyona Ray, Randolph Elementary Principal. But the students didn't pay a...
WIFR
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account. Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.
How to Know if you Qualify for the Relaunched Down Payment Assistance Program
A program aimed to assist low-income borrowers achieve homeownership has been relaunched by the Pritzker administration, with this iteration expected to assist over 1,600 homebuyers with $10 million in funding. The "Opening Doors" program's initial launch was in Dec. 2020, when $35 million of funding went towards assisting more than...
Families To Receive $450 Per Child
Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
