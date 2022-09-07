Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
California Congresswoman Reports 2 Firearms Stolen From Home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement. Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in. The two firearms were...
US News and World Report
Found: Alligator, Drugs, Guns, Money. but Where's the Tiger?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the...
US News and World Report
Montana Adopts Permanent Block on Birth Certificate Changes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of...
US News and World Report
Wreckage of Deadly Floatplane Crash May Have Been Found
SEATTLE (AP) — Crews using sonar may have found wreckage from a floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, killing 10 people. Federal officials said Friday that “identified targets” had been found on the seafloor near the crash site. The Seattle Times reports investigators using sonar searched a stretch of the Puget Sound on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
ND Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Roommate in 2007
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago in North Dakota pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Nichole Rice, 34, appeared in Ward County District Court in connection...
US News and World Report
Kansas Ex-Sec. of State Resigns From 'We Build the Wall'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from...
Comments / 0