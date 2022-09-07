Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Halts Operations - Energoatom
(Reuters) -Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully stopped as a safety measure, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Sunday. The plant "is completely stopped" after the agency disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid at 3:41...
Russian troops retreat after Ukraine counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Sunday pushed its counteroffensive in the country’s east, exploiting quick gains they made in a week of fighting that has sharply changed the course of the conflict. Ukraine’s quick action to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the northeastern Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded and leave behind significant numbers of weapons and munitions in a hasty retreat as the war marked 200 days on Sunday. The jubilant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked the Russians in a video address late Saturday, saying that “the Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” On Sunday, he posted a video of Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag over Chkalovske, another town they reclaimed from the Russians in the counteroffensive.
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Advance Deep Into Russian Lines in Kharkiv Region - General
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, Killing One - Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional...
US News and World Report
Russia Gives up Key Northeast Towns as Ukrainian Forces Advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
Europe is on the brink of a recession. It could ultimately save millions of US jobs.
The prospect of a recession in Europe looks increasingly likely. It could help ease inflation in the US — and save it from a recession of its own.
US News and World Report
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Ukraine Blindsides Russia With Northeastern Thrust at Supply Hub
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said. The surprise advance was Ukraine's most dramatic of the war so far...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers
(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Retaken Settlements in Kharkiv Region - Russian-Installed Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast. "The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several...
US News and World Report
Ukraine: We Have Shown We Can Defeat Russians, We Need More Weapons
KYIV (Reuters) - The success of a counter-offensive against Russia shows Ukraine can beat Moscow's forces but Kyiv needs more weapons from its partners, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine in a sudden collapse of one of the...
US News and World Report
Okinawa Voters Expected to Turn Backs on Central Govt Despite China Threat
TOKYO (Reuters) - Voters in Okinawa are expected to re-elect their opposition-backed governor on Sunday, turning their backs on Japan's central government and national ruling party despite being on the front lines should conflict with China erupt over Taiwan. Rising tensions in the nearby waters have become a concern for...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Extends Condolences to Britain for 'Irreparable Loss' of Queen
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the "irreparable loss" of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said. In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect...
US News and World Report
New North Korea Law Outlines Nuclear Arms Use, Including Preemptive Strikes
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday. The move comes as observers say North Korea appears...
US News and World Report
EU Calls Detention of Senior Diplomat in Belarus 'Deplorable'
KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union on Thursday condemned the detention of a senior diplomat to Belarus who attended the trial of opposition activists in the capital Minsk as "unacceptable and deplorable". Evelina Schulz, chargée d’affaires of the EU delegation in Minsk, was detained by Belarusian police for more than two...
US News and World Report
N. Korea Says It Will Never Give up Nukes to Counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday. Kim made...
