Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
US News and World Report
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
US News and World Report
Judge Restores Oil Lease on Land Sacred to US, Canada Tribes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. The 10-square-mile (25-square-kilometer) oil...
US News and World Report
Benin Says in Talks With Rwanda Over Logistical Aid to Counter Islamist Threat
COTONOU (Reuters) -Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin tackle a worsening Islamist insurgency that is threatening parts of the West African region, a Benin government spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Aer Lingus Cancels Dublin-Origin Flights, Cites IT Outage
LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations Saturday after a major computer networking incident knocked offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said. It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were...
Australia junks prioritising referendum on having separate head of state amid Queen’s death
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out holding a referendum to dump newly proclaimed King Charles III as Australia’s head of state, in a reversal of his earlier policy, the groundwork of which his government had began when he was elected.Rejecting talks on becoming a republic with its own head of state, the prime minister said it is not the time for change but instead for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Mr Albanese said he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional changes out of “deep respect and admiration” for the Queen unless he was re-elected.Ruling out holding a...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
A Child's Death Highlights Threat Posed to Young by Pakistan's Floods
SEHWAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - In the hours before her six-year-old son died in her lap, Badar Bibi recalled how she rushed from a field clinic set up to treat people caught in Pakistan's worst floods in decades to a city hospital, desperate to bring down the boy's fever. First she...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers
(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro skips Congress’ Independence celebration
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro skipped a congressional celebration of the country’s independence bicentennial on Thursday, a day after he used the national festivities as a campaign event for his reelection. His absence on short notice added to a rift with top congressional authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Peru Launches Economic Package Amid Worries of Slowing Growth
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's finance ministry on Thursday unveiled an economic package it says can help lift the economy at times of a global slowdown and falling copper prices, which are key to the country's economy. Finance Minister Kurt Burneo said the measures could boost gross domestic product growth by...
US News and World Report
Chinese President Xi Congratulates King Charles on Accession to Throne
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. Xi said in the message sent on Saturday that he is ready to work with King Charles to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations' people, and strengthen communication on global issues.
TDCX recognized for its enterprising spirit at the Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, clinched The Enterprise Award at The Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006321/en/ TDCX CEO and Founder, Mr Laurent Junique, receiving The Enterprise Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Greek PM Wants to Keep Channels With Turkey Open Despite 'Unacceptable' Comments
ATHENS (Reuters) -Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that Athens would try to keep communication channels with Ankara open despite recent "unacceptable" comments from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes - have been at odds for decades...
US News and World Report
Charles' Succession Stirs Caribbean Calls for Reparations, Removal of Monarch as Head of State
KINGSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The accession of King Charles to the British throne has stirred renewed calls from politicians and activists for former colonies in the Caribbean to remove the monarch as their head of state and for Britain to pay slavery reparations. Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who...
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth's Death: Reaction From World Leaders
(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
UK to cap energy prices, end fracking ban to ease crisis
LONDON (AP) — New British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday that her Conservative government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left residents across the United Kingdom facing a bleak winter. The moves are a huge government intervention in the economy by Truss, who sees herself as a small-state, free-market conservative. She says she favors tax cuts over handouts, but she has been forced to act by the scale of the crisis as Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent energy prices surging. Truss also said she will approve more North Sea oil drilling and lift a ban on fracking to increase the domestic energy supply. It was a huge policy announcement from a prime minister who only took office on Tuesday. And it was overshadowed by concerns about the health of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. As Truss made her statement in the House of Commons, she was informed that the queen is under medical care and doctors are “concerned” for her health.
US News and World Report
Peru's New Foreign Minister Resigns in Latest Blow to President
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Peru's foreign minister, Miguel Rodriguez, has resigned after just one month in office, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, after public clashes between the official and leftist president Pedro Castillo. "I am writing to you to submit my irrevocable resignation to the position of Minister...
Comments / 1