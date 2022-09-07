ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Freight Railroads Prepare for Potential Strike Disruption

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Major U.S. freight railroads said on Friday they were preparing for a possible strike and service disruption a week before a deadline in protracted labor talks. BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX said they were taking necessary steps to secure the shipments of hazardous and security-sensitive...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site

VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Aer Lingus Cancels Dublin-Origin Flights, Cites IT Outage

LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations Saturday after a major computer networking incident knocked offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said. It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Okinawa Voters Expected to Turn Backs on Central Govt Despite China Threat

TOKYO (Reuters) - Voters in Okinawa are expected to re-elect their opposition-backed governor on Sunday, turning their backs on Japan's central government and national ruling party despite being on the front lines should conflict with China erupt over Taiwan. Rising tensions in the nearby waters have become a concern for...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Workers at Stellantis' Indiana Plant Go on Strike

(Reuters) - Members of the United Auto Workers union walked out of Stellantis' Kokomo plant in Indiana on Saturday, citing health and safety concerns. In a statement, the union demanded the company replace its heating and air-conditioning systems, provide clean uniforms and repair equipment to provide a safer and more comfortable working environment.
KOKOMO, IN

