Mason Sisk attorneys claim Limestone County District Attorney’s office is withholding evidence; state responds saying that's not the case

WAAY-TV
Casey White attorneys want murder, jail escape suspect moved to Cullman County Jail
Attorneys for Casey White want their client moved out of a state prison and into a county jail. They say this is so White can “be readily accessible to the defense team” as they prepare for his Dec. 12 murder trial in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway.
WAFF
Judge denies motion to suppress statements made by Limestone County murder suspect
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County Circuit Court Judge denied a motion to suppress statements made by a Limestone County murder suspect during his arrest. The defense team for Mason Sisk filed a motion to suppress a confession in August because Sisk said it happened before he was read his Miranda Rights.
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. sheriff details jail plan if ordered to house Casey White, disputes quote from motion
The Cullman County sheriff is speaking out after what he says is a misrepresentation of his stance on capital murder suspect Casey White being housed in his county jail. Defense attorneys are asking a judge to have White moved from state prison to the Cullman County jail so that they can better prepare for White's upcoming trial. In their motion, they said Sheriff Matt Gentry "is ready and willing to house Mr. White." (Read more here.)
Lawyers for Casey White seek his transfer from state prison to county jail
Casey White, the hulking capital murder suspect who escaped from the Lauderdale County jail earlier this year, will be transferred from a state prison to a county jail if a judge signs off on the move. Attorneys for White on Friday filed a motion to transfer White – whose escape...
WAFF
Cullman County Sheriff releases statement regarding potential transfer of Casey White
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, Mark McDaniel, Casey White’s defense attorney, filed an unopposed motion to move him from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Detention Center. But White’s checkered past involving an assisted escape from the Lauderdale County Jail has some in Cullman unsure about...
WDEF
Stevenson Co-op official will plead guilty to bribery charge
STEVENSON, Alabama (WDEF) – Reports in Alabama say the head of North Alabama Electric Cooperative has struck a deal over bribery accusations. According to court papers filed last week, Bruce Purdy will plead guilty in federal court to a bribery charge in October. In the plea agreement, he admits...
WAAY-TV
Jurors will hear Mason Sisk's statements to deputies following mass murder of family
Mason Sisk's statements to law enforcement in the hours after the mass murder of five of his family members in Elkmont will be allowed in his upcoming trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Sisk is charged with the murders of his father, stepmother and three siblings in 2019, when he was...
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell
A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
radio7media.com
Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested
THE SUSPECT WANTED ON CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER IN LAUREDALE COUNTY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE FBI'S NORTH ALABAMA VIOLENT CRIMES TASKFORCE AND WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE IN WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA. NICOLAS BOUDOIN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, AND EVIDENCE WAS RECOVERED. BOUDOIN FLED FROM OFFICERS ON AUGUST 13TH AFTER THEY RESPONDED TO A BUISNESS ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD IN REFERENCE TO A REPORT OF A MALE WHO ASSAULTED A FEMALE AND FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE VECHILE SHE WAS DRIVING.BOUDOIN WAS TRANSPOTED THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITH A $75,000 BOND.
WAAY-TV
Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case. Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell...
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence
An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
WAAY-TV
HPD: Suspect arrested in cocaine, meth drug bust
The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) recovered 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in a recent drug bust. Huntsville Police say NADTF with the assistance of the Port of Huntsville Police Department seized approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 pounds of cocaine from 28-year-old Mark Saint Jules Dolce after he returned from out of state.
WAAY-TV
Man jailed after being found passed out in car, blocking Morgan County roadway
A Lacey's Spring man was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and blocking the roadway Thursday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched early Thursday to the 700 block of Huskey Mountain Private Drive after someone called to report the unconscious driver. When deputies...
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday. The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.
WAAY-TV
Albertville Police: 1 shot, suspect arrested
Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson
Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
WAAY-TV
Rape, burglary suspect captured in Morgan County after months-long search
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has ended its months-long search for a Hartselle man wanted on multiple warrants. Trenton Turner Reed, 27, was arrested Wednesday. He is suspected of second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and obstructing justice. The sheriff's office announced their search in March and asked for the...
7 arrested on drug charges after death, multiple overdoses at north Alabama home: Police
Seven suspects were arrested on several drug charges after a search at a north Alabama home where multiple overdoses and a death were reported turned up a large quantity of fentanyl-laced pills and other narcotics, authorities said Thursday. Investigators with Decatur police’s Vice/Narcotics Unit with assistance from the department’s SWAT...
