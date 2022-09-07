No. 20 Kentucky improved to 2-0 on the season and picked up a massive win in Southeastern Conference play, defeating No. 12 Florida, 26-16. After trailing 16-7 late in the second quarter, the Wildcats scored the final 19 points of the game to leave The Swamp with the victory, the third in the last five meetings vs. the Gators.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO