Mark Stoops is now the winningest coach in Kentucky football history
No. 20 Kentucky improved to 2-0 on the season and picked up a massive win in Southeastern Conference play, defeating No. 12 Florida, 26-16. After trailing 16-7 late in the second quarter, the Wildcats scored the final 19 points of the game to leave The Swamp with the victory, the third in the last five meetings vs. the Gators.
Watch: Dane Key Recreates Kash Daniel’s Florida Celebration
Kentucky football has a winning streak vs. Florida, defeating the Gators for the second consecutive season and third time in five seasons. Freshman wide receiver Dane Key delivered one of the highlight plays of the night for the Wildcats, hauling in a 55-yard touchdown catch in the first half. Following...
Kirk Herbstreit Picks Kentucky to Win vs. Florida
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats battle No. 12 Florida tonight in Gainesville with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Florida, who knocked off Utah in the season opener last week, is currently favored by 6 points over Mark Stoops’ Wildcats. Most national media members are picking the...
Jordan Wright will play vs. Florida Saturday Night
The Kentucky defense will welcome back an important piece Saturday night in Gainesville when the Wildcats take on No. 12 Florida. Kentucky announced Thursday that Jordan Wright is available for games and competition immediately. Wright being available is a big thing for Kentucky’s defense heading into the SEC East showdown....
