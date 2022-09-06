ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yam Madar's big game can't stop Nikola Jokic's Serbia; Israel falls 89-78

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieMpT_0hksue4A00
fiba.basketball

Israel fell to Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, 89-78, on Tuesday despite one of the best games in EuroBasket play yet from stashed Boston Celtics point guard Yam Madar.

The Beit Dagan native put up a team-high 20 points, 4 assists and 2 steals in a little more than 29 minutes of floor time, but it wasn’t enough to get Israel past one of the NBA’s top talents.

The Israeli floor general’s shooting, in particular, shined in the loss. He hit a red-hot 8-of-11 overall and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in a contest in which Madar had only 3 turnovers and 2 personal fouls.

As good as Madar’s game was, neither he nor any of his Israel National Team companions had an answer for Jokic, who cruised to 29 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks before fouling out in the game’s final frame.

With the loss, Israel falls to 2-2 and is tied with Finland for third place in Group D.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you think Payton Pritchard's dribbling drill is intense, you should see Pete Maravich's

If you squint very hard, you can see the template for a player such as Boston Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard in Hall of Fame sharpshooter “Pistol” Pete Maravich — and not just because of their shooting. The taller Maravich was also a fanatic about dribble practice drills, and while Fast PP’s certainly looks intense, the worst thing that happened was that his hands might get bloody from all the callouses he’d develop.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy