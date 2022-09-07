A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.

MORGAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO