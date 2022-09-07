Read full article on original website
wmay.com
DeVore Questions Pritzker Payments To Top Staffers
Republican candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore is questioning Governor JB Pritzker’s practice of supplementing the salaries of top aides out of his own pocket. Pritzker pays a number of his top staffers thousands of dollars per year in addition to their taxpayer-funded salary…a move which he says allows him to retain top talent without spending more tax dollars.
hoiabc.com
Fall special session on assault weapons ban unlikely, but G-PAC demands action
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Two months have passed since seven people were killed and dozens more were injured during a shooting at a Highland Park parade, and it seems less likely that Illinois lawmakers will hold a special session this fall to address assault weapons. The Gun Violence Prevention PAC...
wbrc.com
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
MyStateline.com
New 2023 Illinois laws that employers might not want you to know
(WTVO) — The new year is only 4 months away, which means new laws will soon take effect. A lot of the laws in Illinois have to do with the workplace, and there are a bunch that can benefit the workers themselves. There are amendments to pre-existing laws that will employees should be aware of as well.
wlds.com
Auburn Man Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
An Auburn man has pled guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department said in a press release late yesterday that 44 year old Shane Jason...
wlds.com
Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks
A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
wmay.com
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he’s been in office....
KFVS12
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, 2023, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will...
wjol.com
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
Springfield area man pleads guilty to attacking U.S. Capitol guard, member of media
Shane Woods, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Be Charged With These Crimes in 2023 and Illinois Won’t Detain You
Does the Illinois Safe-T Act just give perks to criminals? Critics say, yes. Here's what you need to know about the state's new criminal justice reform law. Here's everything you need to know about the controversial new law that goes into effect on January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash bail for anyone charged with any of close to a dozen crimes that are now classified as,
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
25newsnow.com
Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois unions hope voters will support their effort to include a workers’ rights amendment in the state’s constitution. However, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and several other business groups oppose the idea. Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch said Thursday that the proposal will give...
WTHI
'Opening Doors' program relaunched to help prospective homebuyers in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is relaunching the "Opening Doors" Homebuyer Program to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
chicagocrusader.com
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer program
Down Payment Assistance Program to Address Key Barriers Faced by Historically Underserved Communities. Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday
(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their flags.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
foxillinois.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
