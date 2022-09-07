Read full article on original website
Napa’s Neighbor to the North: Continues to Elevate Wine
In the mountains north of Napa, an undiscovered wine country continues to garner high scores from major wine critics. Sol Rouge’s 2018 Petite Sirah was recently awarded 97 points in Wine Enthusiast, a new high score for Lake County wines and. a sign of a rapidly developing wine region....
Kelseyville Pear Festival Returns
“Catch the small town magic.” Vicky Parish Smith, then the Kelseyville Pear Festival’s publicity director, coined the phrase in 2014. Small-town magic it is. The event that started as a minor street fair in 1993 now attracts over 10,000 people to the village of Kelseyville. The Kelseyville Pear Festival has become the largest one-day event in Lake County.
Lakeport Seeking Art for Lakefront Park Proposal Deadline Extended to October 11
The deadline for proposals for mid-range to large-scale sculptural and/or innovative, mixed or multimedia installations to be showcased in the new lakefront park development in downtown Lakeport at 800 and 810 North Main Street has been extended to Tuesday, October 11, at 4:00 p.m. Awards to successful applicants will range...
2nd Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival: A Huge Success
A bright Saturday morning shines across Cobb Mountain and down to the grassy fairways of Mountain Meadows, host of the Second Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival. A steady line of cars streams in, winding down the blackberry-bush-lined road to the golf course, where local artisan arts and craft vendors welcome guests.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council advances Waterstone Residential housing project to Sept. 20 hearing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A proposal for new homes and apartments near Westside Community Park will advance to a public hearing before the Lakeport City Council later this month. In a unanimous vote at its Tuesday night meeting, the council approved introducing the Waterstone Residential housing project’s zone change...
Moonalice Will Rock Lake County on Sept 18 at Cache Creek Vineyards
KPFZ is excited to have another benefit concert at 4:20 PM on Sunday, September 18, at Cache Creek Winery, with Moonalice, a band of world-class musicians. Moonalice features 82-year-old icon Lester Chambers from the famous Chambers Brothers of the ’60s and ’70s and his dynamic son, vocalist Dylan Chambers. They play a unique blend of psychedelic soul, rock-tinged Americana, and 60’s rock, including some of the Chambers Brothers hits.
