KPFZ is excited to have another benefit concert at 4:20 PM on Sunday, September 18, at Cache Creek Winery, with Moonalice, a band of world-class musicians. Moonalice features 82-year-old icon Lester Chambers from the famous Chambers Brothers of the ’60s and ’70s and his dynamic son, vocalist Dylan Chambers. They play a unique blend of psychedelic soul, rock-tinged Americana, and 60’s rock, including some of the Chambers Brothers hits.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO