lakecountybloom.com
2nd Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival: A Huge Success
A bright Saturday morning shines across Cobb Mountain and down to the grassy fairways of Mountain Meadows, host of the Second Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival. A steady line of cars streams in, winding down the blackberry-bush-lined road to the golf course, where local artisan arts and craft vendors welcome guests.
lakecountybloom.com
Kelseyville Pear Festival Returns
“Catch the small town magic.” Vicky Parish Smith, then the Kelseyville Pear Festival’s publicity director, coined the phrase in 2014. Small-town magic it is. The event that started as a minor street fair in 1993 now attracts over 10,000 people to the village of Kelseyville. The Kelseyville Pear Festival has become the largest one-day event in Lake County.
lakecountybloom.com
Lakeport Seeking Art for Lakefront Park Proposal Deadline Extended to October 11
The deadline for proposals for mid-range to large-scale sculptural and/or innovative, mixed or multimedia installations to be showcased in the new lakefront park development in downtown Lakeport at 800 and 810 North Main Street has been extended to Tuesday, October 11, at 4:00 p.m. Awards to successful applicants will range...
lakecountybloom.com
Napa’s Neighbor to the North: Continues to Elevate Wine
In the mountains north of Napa, an undiscovered wine country continues to garner high scores from major wine critics. Sol Rouge’s 2018 Petite Sirah was recently awarded 97 points in Wine Enthusiast, a new high score for Lake County wines and. a sign of a rapidly developing wine region....
7x7.com
Bodega Head + Spud Point Crab Co., Sonoma
The supplies: One of Sonoma’s best fish shacks, Spud Point Crab Co. (1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay), is right on the way to Bodega Head in Sonoma Coast State Park (Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay). The hike is short and mostly flat so go ahead and order their famous clam chowder (don’t forget a lid for your to-go container), or stick with more portable options like seafood sandwiches and crab cakes.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment center for women, finds new home
A 33-year-old Santa Rosa residential treatment program for women has found a new home after being forced to close in July. Athena House, for women struggling with substance use, will reopen with new management at the site of its sister sober-living facility Hope Village, which was also slated to close.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County launches pilot program to provide guaranteed income to 305 families
The County of Sonoma is teaming up with Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg and a coalition of community groups to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income of $500 a month to 305 low-income families while studying the program’s impacts on reducing poverty and promoting economic stability and mobility.
RH just bought an abandoned Napa resort to develop its own winery and hotel
Another of the brand's 'hospitality experiences' is in the works.
mendofever.com
Incident Happened At Chili Cook Off, Subject Lying In Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
mendofever.com
Waste Management Will Resume Collection of Containers
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Waste Management resumed collection of containers from previous customers who they no longer served on September 7, 2022, and will continue through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Residents of County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 (which includes unincorporated areas of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas), who were previously served by Waste Management but are now served by Redwood Waste Solutions, may place their old Waste Management containers out for collection according to the following schedule: Inland areas will be collected between September 7th and September 11th. Coastal areas will be collected between September 10th and September 14th. Please leave your containers out for collection during those days.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:28 p.m.] Evacuations Underway After Structure Fire Spreads in Clearlake
A full wildland fire force including ground and air assets has been deployed to Clearlake in Lake County after a structure fire near Crawford Avenue and Tana Avenue has spread into nearby vegetation around 4 p.m. The specifics of the evacuation orders/warnings can be seen at this website. There are...
mendofever.com
A Crisis Becomes a Boon? The Whiplash of Mendocino County’s Financial Status
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
Bay Area city breaks heat record that’s over 100 years old
Records are made to be broken, and a few Bay Area cities did just that on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed during the latest heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.
sonomastatestar.com
Petaluma teen reportedly admits to father's killing
Christopher Hopkins, a 19-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested from his home in the 400 block of Arcadia Drive on Aug. 21 for the stabbing-death of his father James Hopkins Jr., 49. At the time of his arrest, Hopkins confessed to the murder. A friend reported to police that Hopkins had...
Blaze ignites in Sonoma Marin Landfill amid record-setting heat wave
NOVATO -- Firefighters continued to dump water early Wednesday morning on a smoldering debris fire that erupted at the Sonoma Marin Landfill.The fire began at the Recology Sonoma Marin landfill at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet. At the time, an oppressive heat wave had driven temperatures in the area into the triple digits through much of the day. Whittet said the fire appeared to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. Novato Fire District sent crews to battle the flames and were joined by units from Marin County Fire, Central Marin Fire and North Bay Fire. Firefighters said the blaze was being fueled by highly combustible construction materials such as drywall and lumber.Photos taken by Novato Fire showed a wall of flames burning amid the piles of debris.Smoke and flames were visible from Highways 101 and 37. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.The "deep-seated" fire requires a lot of work to tackle. Large water tenders are being employed to put it out and bulldozers are being used to "push out" extinguished matter, let it cool, and then cover it. Firefighters were taking shifts due to the heat
mendofever.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Attempted Kidnapping at Last Night’s Chili Cook-off in Ukiah
The Ukiah Police Department is actively investigating what a mother is characterizing as an attempted kidnapping last night, Friday, September 9, 2022, that took place at the Alex Thomas Plaza during the annual Chili Cook-Off. The child’s mother, who requested we withhold her and her daughter’s identity, told us while...
Hit-and-run driver who dragged motorcycle for 2 miles arrested in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with […]
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Infant Passes Away with the COVID-19 Virus
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. An infant in Mendocino County recently passed away with COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. Death #135: Infant not eligible for vaccination. Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren stated: “COVID-19 has become one of the...
