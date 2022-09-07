ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

Preview: Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas in Vaught-Hemingway

OXFORD, Miss. — There is much one could take away from Ole Miss’ 28-10 win over Troy last Saturday. One main item of note is how the Rebels’ pieces are coming together as the coaching staff continues working with so many newcomers. Forty-four percent of this year’s team (55 of the 125 players) are in their first season with Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss dominates Central Arkansas, amassing over 500 yards in 59-3 win

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebel football team did what it was supposed to do Saturday against an FCS opponent, defeating the Central Arkansas Bears, 59-3, to improve their record to 2-0 on the season. Coach Kiffin discussed the win in his opening statement and thanked the fans...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Notes and Notables from the Rebels’ 59-3 win over Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss defeated Central Arkansas, 59-3, Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway to move to 2-0 on the season. • Auburn transfer Ladarius Tennison (S) made his first career start in his second game as a Rebel. • OL Nick Broeker and OL Jeremy James tallied their team-leading 25th...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss linebackers turn question marks into exclamation points

OXFORD, Miss. — Back when Ole Miss entered spring practice, the Rebs did so with some question marks at the linebacker position. Now, they’ve got nothing but exclamation marks when it comes to the performance at that position thus far as transfers Troy Brown and Khari Coleman are playing outstanding football.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Linemen Gallery vs. Troy: Homage to the Rebels’ Big Men Up Front

OXFORD, Miss. — Every photographer hopes to catch the big play, the great catch, the touchdown run, the big hit, or the incredible interception. We move to different spots, we shoot around the referees, the chain gang, and the ball boys. All for the opportunity to capture the big...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy