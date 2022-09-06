Classes began in Azle ISD three weeks ago, and the Azle Rotary Club last week recognized four Azle High School students as the club’s Seniors of the Month for September. Kayla Cockerline, Trey Thornton, Austin Tong and Eva Zohne are the honored seniors for September. Rotary Club, which meets each Thursday at noon, spotlighted the seniors on Sept. 1. Each senior is ranked in the top 10 at AHS.

