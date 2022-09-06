ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision

Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
The Associated Press

Henderson's big hit helps Orioles rally past Red Sox 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.” Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston 3-2 on Friday night. It was a much-needed victory for the Orioles, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild card. Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth. Henderson’s hit brought in two and gave the Orioles the lead.
