BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.” Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston 3-2 on Friday night. It was a much-needed victory for the Orioles, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild card. Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth. Henderson’s hit brought in two and gave the Orioles the lead.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO