Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park
The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Yellowstone National Park officials say foot found floating in hot spring likely connected to July death
A foot inside of a shoe that was found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is believed to be connected to an individual's death on July 31, park officials said. A park employee made the discovery on Tuesday in the Abyss Pool, a hot...
Names of 10 people killed in floatplane crash released after search suspended
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — The names of 10 people who perished after a floatplane crashed in Washington's Puget Sound were released on Tuesday, a day after a search for nine of the victims was suspended, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard called off the search around...
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Man falls to death while climbing Mount Rainier with friends
The body of a Canadian man was recovered this week after he fell while climbing Mount Rainier on Monday, the National Park Service said. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's south side, KING-TV reported. Mountain climbing guides and...
Arizona Hiker Found Dead in Grand Canyon National Park
On Sunday, Grand Canyon National Park rangers responded to a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail. At around 7:30 in the evening, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call regarding a hiker fatality roughly one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River. Once they arrived at the scene, they found Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, Arizona. According to the park’s release, Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip and was traveling along Thunder River Trail, which the Grand Canyon Conservancy described as a wilderness trail with “washouts and rockslides” that “require some route-finding skill.” The Conservancy also stated that the route is hot and dry in the summer.
Woman backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park dies in triple-digit heat
Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. — An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday. It was the fifth death in the park this year, according to the New York Post. Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez, of Window Rock, was found dead...
Helicopter Crashes at Mammoth Cave National Park, Pilot Found Dead at Scene
Tragedy hit Monday afternoon at the Mammoth Cave National Park when a helicopter crashed into the area. The National Park Service has reported that the crash has resulted in a single fatality. According to reports, the helicopter’s pilot was flying solo, leaving St. Louis Missouri on Saturday, September 3. However, ground officials soon lost contact with the aircraft.
