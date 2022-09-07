ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Garfield County, UT
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man falls to death while climbing Mount Rainier with friends

The body of a Canadian man was recovered this week after he fell while climbing Mount Rainier on Monday, the National Park Service said. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's south side, KING-TV reported. Mountain climbing guides and...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Arizona Hiker Found Dead in Grand Canyon National Park

On Sunday, Grand Canyon National Park rangers responded to a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail. At around 7:30 in the evening, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call regarding a hiker fatality roughly one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River. Once they arrived at the scene, they found Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, Arizona. According to the park’s release, Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip and was traveling along Thunder River Trail, which the Grand Canyon Conservancy described as a wilderness trail with “washouts and rockslides” that “require some route-finding skill.” The Conservancy also stated that the route is hot and dry in the summer.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Outsider.com

Helicopter Crashes at Mammoth Cave National Park, Pilot Found Dead at Scene

Tragedy hit Monday afternoon at the Mammoth Cave National Park when a helicopter crashed into the area. The National Park Service has reported that the crash has resulted in a single fatality. According to reports, the helicopter’s pilot was flying solo, leaving St. Louis Missouri on Saturday, September 3. However, ground officials soon lost contact with the aircraft.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy