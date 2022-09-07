ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiters set to visit A-list reclass candidate

Perhaps reclass talk makes the Duke basketball coaches hesitant to extend an offer to Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite but may move up a grade. After all, the Blue Devils already boast five 2023 five-stars, including ...
DURHAM, NC

