Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers

6abc Action News
 3 days ago
The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia is searching for justice.

Maria Elena Nuñez, 26, was hit by the car just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street.

Surveillance video shows Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. She later died from her injuries.

The driver who hit her fled the scene, police said.

Nuñez was a young mother to four kids ranging in age from 1 to 7 years old.

Relatives say she had so much to look forward to and was the light of the family.

"Always happy, outgoing. She was about her kids, family," said the victim's aunt, Candy Nuñez. "It's unfair. It's terrible."

"We don't even want to sleep. We don't even want to eat. We don't even...nothing," added Davina Riviera, the victim's sister-in-law.

Candy Nuñez says they do not know why Maria was in the area or walking alone.

Hours before the crash the victim's sister drove her to a friend's house in Germantown. That was the last time her family saw her alive.

SEE ALSO: Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run

Police have released video of the vehicle being south for a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning that left a woman dead.

Police are still searching for the driver. Investigators believe the car is a silver or gray sedan. The car likely has damage to the front right corner and the windshield.

"We seriously need justice," said Candy Nuñez. "Just come out and tell the truth."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or dial 911.

diamond
3d ago

How could u hit someone then leave how could u wake up every morning and live with your self?? Or look your self in the mirror I pray for justice for that lady and her family 2022

Margaret Sigler
3d ago

omg this Horrible My Sincere condolences to her family. awww her children will be very heartbroken Please find this Person soon. Praying

Whats Your Purpose
3d ago

God bless her and the children and family praying for the family comfort and justice R. I. P Nuez

