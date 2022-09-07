Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers

Maria Elena Nuñez, 26, was hit by the car just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street.

Surveillance video shows Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. She later died from her injuries.

The driver who hit her fled the scene, police said.

Nuñez was a young mother to four kids ranging in age from 1 to 7 years old.

Relatives say she had so much to look forward to and was the light of the family.

"Always happy, outgoing. She was about her kids, family," said the victim's aunt, Candy Nuñez. "It's unfair. It's terrible."

"We don't even want to sleep. We don't even want to eat. We don't even...nothing," added Davina Riviera, the victim's sister-in-law.

Candy Nuñez says they do not know why Maria was in the area or walking alone.

Hours before the crash the victim's sister drove her to a friend's house in Germantown. That was the last time her family saw her alive.

Police have released video of the vehicle being south for a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning that left a woman dead.

Police are still searching for the driver. Investigators believe the car is a silver or gray sedan. The car likely has damage to the front right corner and the windshield.

"We seriously need justice," said Candy Nuñez. "Just come out and tell the truth."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or dial 911.