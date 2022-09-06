ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas

Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Submit Your Film For The 2023 Tyler Film Festival

Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Looking for an opportunity to showcase your work to a larger audience?. Directing a movie is a lot of work but when the finished product is done, it feels very rewarding to be able to share a story that you've always wanted to tell. Well you have a film that you're ready to show to the world but haven't had an opportunity to do so yet, then here's your chance!
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
City
Houston, TX
City
Lincoln, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Business
Mix 93.1

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Mix 93.1

These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August

East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Mix 93.1

You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle’s Very Fun Home in Massachusetts

I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy