chapelboro.com
UNC Football Escapes Again, Moves to 3-0 After Topping Georgia State
For the second straight week, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels faced a stiff test on the road against a Sun Belt opponent. And for the second straight week, they passed… barely. Carolina weathered a run of 25 unanswered points by Georgia State Saturday afternoon in Atlanta,...
chapelboro.com
Northwood High’s Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball
A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday
College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik. Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous. Last week, North Carolina gave up...
charlotte49ers.com
Down 0-2, Volleyball Storms Back at Virginia Before Falling 16-14 in the Fifth; Foster Puts Down Another 24 Kills
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlotte volleyball fell behind host Virginia 2-0 before rallying back and forcing Virginia to the brink in a wild 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 14-16) defeat to the Cavaliers on Friday night. Emani' Foster was dominate again posting a match-high 24 kills hitting .305 in the loss. Both teams will battle it out again on Saturday afternoon with first serve set for 3:00 p.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell endures first loss at the hands of state's No. 1 team
South Iredell’s Vikings traveled to Kernersville on Friday with a tall order — taking on the No. 1 team in the state. And East Forsyth’s Eagles proved why they are ranked No. 1 with a 59-7 rout of the Vikings. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
packinsider.com
Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball
NC State football’s home opener is this weekend, which has most Pack fans focused on the gridiron. However, the weekend is almost as important for Wolfpack basketball, who has two highly ranked visitors coming in for their official visits. 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr, who we are very...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: “Live Action” is the new “Late Night”
We may not have an ACC schedule yet — seriously, guys, the season begins soon — but we know when the UNC coaches and players will appear on the court with the public for the first time. On Tuesday, UNC announced the events for their first live practice...
NC Central’s coach talks refocusing ahead of A&T game
NC Central's Coach talks refocusing ahead of A&T game
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Tar Heel Envy Returns
A lot of fans of other schools couldn’t understand why TJ Power picked Duke over, say, Virginia and UNC. Take UNC super fan Art Chansky for instance. We don’t begrudge him his loyalty to his alma mater. We totally get it. It’s just part of who he is.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 9, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another Friday during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets a closer look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will put another one in their win columns this week?
Younger brother of Clemson football standout set for recruiting visit to Tiger Town
The younger brother of a Clemson football standout will be in Tiger Town on a recruiting visit this weekend. Cannon School (Concord, N.C.) 2025 guard Isaiah Henry is set to take his first unofficial basketball (...)
Stanly News & Press
STANLY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: South Stanly, Albemarle continue seasons
In high school football games Friday night, Albemarle was on the road taking on Anson County, coached by former West Stanly football star and North Stanly head coach Ralph Jackson, while South Stanly took a long active win streak in the all-time series against former conference opponent South Davidson into Friday’s home game in Norwood.
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Winston-Salem vs NC Central Football Online 2022
The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-0) are in a prime position to improve to 2-0 after hosting the Winston-Salem Rams (0-1) on Saturday. Their Week 2 college football match-up will get underway at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT from O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. The WSSU and NCCU game cannot...
Charlotte woman nabs $150K top lottery puzzle word price
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman’s pockets are going to be a little heavier after winning the top lottery prize in a puzzle word game, North Carolina Lottery announced Saturday. Charlotte resident Tiffany Griffin won the top prize of $150,000 in a new crossword puzzle-themed scratch-off. The $5 Cashword Multiplier ticker was […]
charlotte49ers.com
HALL OF FAME SPOTLIGHT: Jon Busch
Charlotte will induct its Athletics Hall of Fame Inaugural Class, Friday, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. in the Popp Martin Student Union, on-campus. As we prepare for the Induction Ceremony, this week, we will take a look at each of the seven inaugural inductees. HALL OF FAME SPOTLIGHT. JON BUSCH. Men's...
247Sports
More than a game: N.C. A&T football features several recent and soon to be graduates
Unbeknownst to some, the Aggies haven't had big recruiting classes for the last few years and have only taken in a handful of transfers. This is largely in part to an influx of talent in 2017. But not just that, the Aggies also had to contend with the cancellation of the 2020 season which in turn forced the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility to all NCAA athletes.
