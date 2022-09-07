ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Escapes Again, Moves to 3-0 After Topping Georgia State

For the second straight week, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels faced a stiff test on the road against a Sun Belt opponent. And for the second straight week, they passed… barely. Carolina weathered a run of 25 unanswered points by Georgia State Saturday afternoon in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
chapelboro.com

Northwood High’s Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball

A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
charlotte49ers.com

Down 0-2, Volleyball Storms Back at Virginia Before Falling 16-14 in the Fifth; Foster Puts Down Another 24 Kills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlotte volleyball fell behind host Virginia 2-0 before rallying back and forcing Virginia to the brink in a wild 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 14-16) defeat to the Cavaliers on Friday night. Emani' Foster was dominate again posting a match-high 24 kills hitting .305 in the loss. Both teams will battle it out again on Saturday afternoon with first serve set for 3:00 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Washington
packinsider.com

Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball

NC State football’s home opener is this weekend, which has most Pack fans focused on the gridiron. However, the weekend is almost as important for Wolfpack basketball, who has two highly ranked visitors coming in for their official visits. 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr, who we are very...
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: “Live Action” is the new “Late Night”

We may not have an ACC schedule yet — seriously, guys, the season begins soon — but we know when the UNC coaches and players will appear on the court with the public for the first time. On Tuesday, UNC announced the events for their first live practice...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Volleyball#Unc#Halton Arena#Niners
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Tar Heel Envy Returns

A lot of fans of other schools couldn’t understand why TJ Power picked Duke over, say, Virginia and UNC. Take UNC super fan Art Chansky for instance. We don’t begrudge him his loyalty to his alma mater. We totally get it. It’s just part of who he is.
DURHAM, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 9, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another Friday during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets a closer look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will put another one in their win columns this week?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

STANLY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: South Stanly, Albemarle continue seasons

In high school football games Friday night, Albemarle was on the road taking on Anson County, coached by former West Stanly football star and North Stanly head coach Ralph Jackson, while South Stanly took a long active win streak in the all-time series against former conference opponent South Davidson into Friday’s home game in Norwood.
ALBEMARLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Sports
TheHDRoom

Where to Watch Winston-Salem vs NC Central Football Online 2022

The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-0) are in a prime position to improve to 2-0 after hosting the Winston-Salem Rams (0-1) on Saturday. Their Week 2 college football match-up will get underway at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT from O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. The WSSU and NCCU game cannot...
DURHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman nabs $150K top lottery puzzle word price

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman’s pockets are going to be a little heavier after winning the top lottery prize in a puzzle word game, North Carolina Lottery announced Saturday. Charlotte resident Tiffany Griffin won the top prize of $150,000 in a new crossword puzzle-themed scratch-off. The $5 Cashword Multiplier ticker was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotte49ers.com

HALL OF FAME SPOTLIGHT: Jon Busch

Charlotte will induct its Athletics Hall of Fame Inaugural Class, Friday, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. in the Popp Martin Student Union, on-campus. As we prepare for the Induction Ceremony, this week, we will take a look at each of the seven inaugural inductees. HALL OF FAME SPOTLIGHT. JON BUSCH. Men's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

More than a game: N.C. A&T football features several recent and soon to be graduates

Unbeknownst to some, the Aggies haven't had big recruiting classes for the last few years and have only taken in a handful of transfers. This is largely in part to an influx of talent in 2017. But not just that, the Aggies also had to contend with the cancellation of the 2020 season which in turn forced the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility to all NCAA athletes.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy