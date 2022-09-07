ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise-born U.S. solicitor general in UI Bellwood Lecture: 'Getting the law right matters'

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pope seeks prayers for his 'peace pilgrimage' in Kazakhstan

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him this week on what he calls his “pilgrimage of peace” in Kazakhstan for a meeting of religious leaders. In remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis noted that on Tuesday he begins a three-day visit to that central Asian country to participate in a gathering of heads of world and traditional religions. “It will be an occasion to meet so many religious representatives and to dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, the peace for which our world is thirsting,” Francis said. “I ask everyone to accompany with prayer this pilgrimage of peace,″ the pontiff said.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy