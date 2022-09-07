Boise-born U.S. solicitor general in UI Bellwood Lecture: 'Getting the law right matters'

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him this week on what he calls his “pilgrimage of peace” in Kazakhstan for a meeting of religious leaders. In remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis noted that on Tuesday he begins a three-day visit to that central Asian country to participate in a gathering of heads of world and traditional religions. “It will be an occasion to meet so many religious representatives and to dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, the peace for which our world is thirsting,” Francis said. “I ask everyone to accompany with prayer this pilgrimage of peace,″ the pontiff said.

