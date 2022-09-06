Funeral services will be 11:00 Friday, September 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Orval C. Rosenow, 91, of Long Prairie who died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the church. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.

