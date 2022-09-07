Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Panthers strike late to hand the Warriors their first loss
A couple of big plays were the difference in a close showdown at South Medford on Friday night, as the visiting Del Norte Warriors fell 21-7 to the Panthers. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors, who had rolled over their first two opponents by a combined 113-13.
piedmontexedra.com
Oakland plans to return Sequoia Point land to indigenous ownership
Oakland officials announced this week plans to return about 5 acres of land owned by the city to Indigenous stewardship. The Oakland City Council will hold hearings discussing the return of the land, known as Sequoia Point, to Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, the first urban Indigenous women-led land trust in the country, and the East Bay Ohlone tribe Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. Sequoia Point is located between Skyline Boulevard and the Big Trees Trail in Joaquin Miller Park.
piedmontexedra.com
1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland
$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
piedmontexedra.com
2014 Oakland Avenue, Piedmont
$3,300,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,074 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Ideally located in the heart of Piedmont, this fantastic traditional home is an opportunity to live amongst the charm of beautiful period details and the luxury of contemporary updates. The gracious foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining room, featuring wainscoting and lovely built-in cabinet.
piedmontexedra.com
Base hit for A’s in environmental challenge to new waterfront ballpark
An Alameda County Superior Court judge rejected legal challenges Thursday to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
7x7.com
Bodega Head + Spud Point Crab Co., Sonoma
The supplies: One of Sonoma’s best fish shacks, Spud Point Crab Co. (1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay), is right on the way to Bodega Head in Sonoma Coast State Park (Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay). The hike is short and mostly flat so go ahead and order their famous clam chowder (don’t forget a lid for your to-go container), or stick with more portable options like seafood sandwiches and crab cakes.
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Creating more housing will strengthen our community
Over the last 50+ years my family has lived in Piedmont we have seen progressive changes in Piedmont’s demographics. Our family moved to Piedmont in 1967, when most parents were having children in their 20s and comfortably surviving on one salary. Today the social and economic structures of families in our community have drastically changed. For a majority of our city, two full-time incomes are often needed to purchase a home in Piedmont, and even with dual incomes, many of my fellow alumni returning to our community still needed help from their parents to purchase their homes. Enrollment in our schools is drastically declining, reflecting young adults delaying parenthood until they can simultaneously afford a house and childcare in a city that doesn’t cater to working families.
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
KSBW.com
Dog and sea lion play fetch on Santa Cruz beach in now viral video
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A dog and a sea lion went viral for their game of catch after it was recorded at a beach in Santa Cruz over the weekend. Dave Nelson was playing fetch with his dog Moe at the beach when he noticed a sea lion was following them up and down the beach as they played.
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
piedmontexedra.com
A New Perspective: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
Sarah and I help welcome new families to Piedmont. The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. I’m not gonna lie, there are days when I’m ready to scream....
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
sonomastatestar.com
Petaluma teen reportedly admits to father's killing
Christopher Hopkins, a 19-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested from his home in the 400 block of Arcadia Drive on Aug. 21 for the stabbing-death of his father James Hopkins Jr., 49. At the time of his arrest, Hopkins confessed to the murder. A friend reported to police that Hopkins had...
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
Mount Shasta Herald
Cold cases cracked by cellphones: How police are using geofence warrants to solve crimes
Surveillance cameras captured the loud thump of bicyclist Pamela Morehouse being hit from behind on a Sunday evening bike ride in Crescent City, California, three miles from the Pacific Ocean near the Oregon state line. Witnesses heard a manual transmission truck rushing through its gears while screeching away – but...
City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
