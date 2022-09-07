ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

humboldtsports.com

Panthers strike late to hand the Warriors their first loss

A couple of big plays were the difference in a close showdown at South Medford on Friday night, as the visiting Del Norte Warriors fell 21-7 to the Panthers. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors, who had rolled over their first two opponents by a combined 113-13.
MEDFORD, OR
piedmontexedra.com

Oakland plans to return Sequoia Point land to indigenous ownership

Oakland officials announced this week plans to return about 5 acres of land owned by the city to Indigenous stewardship. The Oakland City Council will hold hearings discussing the return of the land, known as Sequoia Point, to Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, the first urban Indigenous women-led land trust in the country, and the East Bay Ohlone tribe Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. Sequoia Point is located between Skyline Boulevard and the Big Trees Trail in Joaquin Miller Park.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland

$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

2014 Oakland Avenue, Piedmont

$3,300,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,074 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Ideally located in the heart of Piedmont, this fantastic traditional home is an opportunity to live amongst the charm of beautiful period details and the luxury of contemporary updates. The gracious foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining room, featuring wainscoting and lovely built-in cabinet.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Base hit for A’s in environmental challenge to new waterfront ballpark

An Alameda County Superior Court judge rejected legal challenges Thursday to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
OAKLAND, CA
7x7.com

Bodega Head + Spud Point Crab Co., Sonoma

The supplies: One of Sonoma’s best fish shacks, Spud Point Crab Co. (1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay), is right on the way to Bodega Head in Sonoma Coast State Park (Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay). The hike is short and mostly flat so go ahead and order their famous clam chowder (don’t forget a lid for your to-go container), or stick with more portable options like seafood sandwiches and crab cakes.
SONOMA, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Letter to the Editor | Creating more housing will strengthen our community

Over the last 50+ years my family has lived in Piedmont we have seen progressive changes in Piedmont’s demographics. Our family moved to Piedmont in 1967, when most parents were having children in their 20s and comfortably surviving on one salary. Today the social and economic structures of families in our community have drastically changed. For a majority of our city, two full-time incomes are often needed to purchase a home in Piedmont, and even with dual incomes, many of my fellow alumni returning to our community still needed help from their parents to purchase their homes. Enrollment in our schools is drastically declining, reflecting young adults delaying parenthood until they can simultaneously afford a house and childcare in a city that doesn’t cater to working families.
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
VACAVILLE, CA
kqennewsradio.com

ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
piedmontexedra.com

A New Perspective: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Sarah and I help welcome new families to Piedmont. The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. I’m not gonna lie, there are days when I’m ready to scream....
PIEDMONT, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Petaluma teen reportedly admits to father's killing

Christopher Hopkins, a 19-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested from his home in the 400 block of Arcadia Drive on Aug. 21 for the stabbing-death of his father James Hopkins Jr., 49. At the time of his arrest, Hopkins confessed to the murder. A friend reported to police that Hopkins had...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County

COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA

