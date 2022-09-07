Read full article on original website
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Jerome County Declares State of Emergency
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A state of emergency has been declared in Jerome County as a result of a large fire burning near Eden. The Eden 2 Fire was sparked Thursday afternoon by an equipment failure and grew quickly fueled by dry conditions and strong winds up to 40 mph. The Bureau of Land Management estimated the burned area at roughly 30,000 acres. According to the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management (JCOEM) the State of Emergency declaration opens up additional assistance for resources from the State of Idaho. JCOEM is asking residents to survey any damage from the fire and report it to Tanya Stitt, the director. One of the biggest fears is the loss of livestock from the fire that has mainly burned on BLM land. A containment date and time has not been set for the Eden 2 Fire. People can contact JCOEM at 208-644-2706, email: tstitt@co.jerome.id.us, or mail Office of Emergency Management. The office said people should provide photos of the damage from the fire if possible.
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Fire Near Smiley Creek Forces Evacuations, Highway 75 Closed
SMILEY CREEK, Idaho (KLIX)-People in cabins and campgrounds around Smiley Creek have been ordered to evacuate as fire activity increased Sunday evening. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation Notice just after 8 p.m. for the Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, Lake Alturas, and the Beaver Creek areas in the Stanley Basin due to the threat from the Ross Fork Fire. About an hour later State Highway 75 was shut down five miles south and north of Smiley Creek, the sheriff's office said no detours were in place. Anyone in the area in a campsite or cabin has been told to leave. The sheriff's office had issued a warning earlier in the afternoon for people to be ready to evacuation as the weather made the Ross Fork Fire more active. The last update from the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the fire had scorched roughly 5,400 acres and was only five percent contained. The high winds force helicopters supporting ground crews to stop flying earlier in the day. Crews on the ground worked ahead of the fire to prepare structures and defensible areas. The Ross Fork was sparked by lightning.
