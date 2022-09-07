Read full article on original website
2014 Oakland Avenue, Piedmont
$3,300,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,074 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Ideally located in the heart of Piedmont, this fantastic traditional home is an opportunity to live amongst the charm of beautiful period details and the luxury of contemporary updates. The gracious foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining room, featuring wainscoting and lovely built-in cabinet.
1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland
$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
Letter to the Editor | Creating more housing will strengthen our community
Over the last 50+ years my family has lived in Piedmont we have seen progressive changes in Piedmont’s demographics. Our family moved to Piedmont in 1967, when most parents were having children in their 20s and comfortably surviving on one salary. Today the social and economic structures of families in our community have drastically changed. For a majority of our city, two full-time incomes are often needed to purchase a home in Piedmont, and even with dual incomes, many of my fellow alumni returning to our community still needed help from their parents to purchase their homes. Enrollment in our schools is drastically declining, reflecting young adults delaying parenthood until they can simultaneously afford a house and childcare in a city that doesn’t cater to working families.
Base hit for A’s in environmental challenge to new waterfront ballpark
An Alameda County Superior Court judge rejected legal challenges Thursday to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
Piedmont Adult School: Single-day classes in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and WordPress
Do you have a basic knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint, but want to learn how to use a specific feature? Or do you want a one-day lesson on how to create a website?. Piedmont Adult School offers a variety of Saturday workshops on these targeted topics. Classes include...
Mill Valley fest’s 2022 lineup, Brendan Fraser tribute
The 45th annual Mill Valley Film Festival continues its long tradition of showcasing the work of standout actors and filmmakers from not only the Bay Area but also from throughout the globe while drawing powerhouse directors and actors to the region. The 145-film program got unveiled today, and it’s once...
Bay Area leaders extend condolences to royal family; public can sign remembrance book
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II reported by British authorities Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said a condolence book is being made available at City Hall for people who want to write messages in her memory. Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96, became queen in 1952...
