Read full article on original website
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Oakland plans to return Sequoia Point land to indigenous ownership
Oakland officials announced this week plans to return about 5 acres of land owned by the city to Indigenous stewardship. The Oakland City Council will hold hearings discussing the return of the land, known as Sequoia Point, to Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, the first urban Indigenous women-led land trust in the country, and the East Bay Ohlone tribe Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. Sequoia Point is located between Skyline Boulevard and the Big Trees Trail in Joaquin Miller Park.
piedmontexedra.com
1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland
$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
piedmontexedra.com
2014 Oakland Avenue, Piedmont
$3,300,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,074 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Ideally located in the heart of Piedmont, this fantastic traditional home is an opportunity to live amongst the charm of beautiful period details and the luxury of contemporary updates. The gracious foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining room, featuring wainscoting and lovely built-in cabinet.
piedmontexedra.com
Base hit for A’s in environmental challenge to new waterfront ballpark
An Alameda County Superior Court judge rejected legal challenges Thursday to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Adult School: Single-day classes in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and WordPress
Do you have a basic knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint, but want to learn how to use a specific feature? Or do you want a one-day lesson on how to create a website?. Piedmont Adult School offers a variety of Saturday workshops on these targeted topics. Classes include...
piedmontexedra.com
Bay Area leaders extend condolences to royal family; public can sign remembrance book
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II reported by British authorities Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said a condolence book is being made available at City Hall for people who want to write messages in her memory. Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96, became queen in 1952...
Comments / 0