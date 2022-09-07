Read full article on original website
Base hit for A’s in environmental challenge to new waterfront ballpark
An Alameda County Superior Court judge rejected legal challenges Thursday to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
Oakland plans to return Sequoia Point land to indigenous ownership
Oakland officials announced this week plans to return about 5 acres of land owned by the city to Indigenous stewardship. The Oakland City Council will hold hearings discussing the return of the land, known as Sequoia Point, to Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, the first urban Indigenous women-led land trust in the country, and the East Bay Ohlone tribe Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. Sequoia Point is located between Skyline Boulevard and the Big Trees Trail in Joaquin Miller Park.
3610 Butters Drive, Oakland
$1,795,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,744 SqFt | Now Showing | Carrie McAlister, GrubbCo. Surrounded by trees, trails & serene views of the SF Bay this custom-built home is near parks, yet minutes Montclair’s shops & cafes. Visitors are greeted by an expansive natural landscape that changes with the seasons & an outdoor patio ideal for dining al fresco. The home’s large entry foyer is filled with natural light that highlights the beauty of the wood features & hardwood floors.
1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland
$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
Piedmont Adult School: Single-day classes in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and WordPress
Do you have a basic knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint, but want to learn how to use a specific feature? Or do you want a one-day lesson on how to create a website?. Piedmont Adult School offers a variety of Saturday workshops on these targeted topics. Classes include...
2014 Oakland Avenue, Piedmont
$3,300,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,074 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Ideally located in the heart of Piedmont, this fantastic traditional home is an opportunity to live amongst the charm of beautiful period details and the luxury of contemporary updates. The gracious foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining room, featuring wainscoting and lovely built-in cabinet.
Bay Area leaders extend condolences to royal family; public can sign remembrance book
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II reported by British authorities Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said a condolence book is being made available at City Hall for people who want to write messages in her memory. Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96, became queen in 1952...
Letter to the Editor | New pedestrian ramps are unsafe, not aligned with city standards
This letter was sent to the City Council on Sept. 6. We have been Piedmont residents for over 20 years and are writing to the City Council about the recent construction of the accessible pathways, curbs, ramps, sidewalks and storm drains at the corners of Manor Drive and Holly Place. In view of the execution of the City Standards as of Sept 6, 2022, to these corner intersections, we raise these points:
Mill Valley fest’s 2022 lineup, Brendan Fraser tribute
The 45th annual Mill Valley Film Festival continues its long tradition of showcasing the work of standout actors and filmmakers from not only the Bay Area but also from throughout the globe while drawing powerhouse directors and actors to the region. The 145-film program got unveiled today, and it’s once...
A New Perspective: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
Sarah and I help welcome new families to Piedmont. The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. I’m not gonna lie, there are days when I’m ready to scream....
