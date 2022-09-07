Born: April 16, 1985 (Age: 37) in Stockton, California. Record: 20-13 (15-11 UFC) Summary: Like his older brother Nick, Diaz is not the most technical striker. However, he keeps coming at you while throwing an endless array of punches, which used to be quite fast but are now only slightly faster than average. He can do this for all 25 minutes if necessary, thanks to his endless cardio, and his all-time great chin allows him to weather shots from such a risky approach. Oftentimes, his offense eventually proves too much for the hapless opponent, and Diaz either crashes through strikes or uses his outstanding Brazilian jiu-jitsu to score a submission. He is also highly dangerous in the clinch and can simply defeat opponents there if they have deficiencies. However, his porous defense, lack of technique and his vulnerability to takedowns are issues against the best fighters, especially now that he is past his prime and can no longer rely on his natural gifts.

