Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields

Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte

In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill

The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Giants have a big problem brewing at linebacker

The New York Giants have weaknesses spread across the roster, notably at specific positions. Spots that could use a bit more support include cornerback, tight end, offensive line, and now linebacker. The Giants recently parted ways with a starting linebacker Blake Martinez, a mutually agreed-upon decision that left Big Blue...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Nets Show Off Several New Faces On The Roster

The Brooklyn Nets are putting the finishing touches on their roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. Obviously, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will remain the biggest parts of the team. And while all of the focus has been on those two for the last several months, there are other pieces...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Scouting Report: Nate Diaz

Born: April 16, 1985 (Age: 37) in Stockton, California. Record: 20-13 (15-11 UFC) Summary: Like his older brother Nick, Diaz is not the most technical striker. However, he keeps coming at you while throwing an endless array of punches, which used to be quite fast but are now only slightly faster than average. He can do this for all 25 minutes if necessary, thanks to his endless cardio, and his all-time great chin allows him to weather shots from such a risky approach. Oftentimes, his offense eventually proves too much for the hapless opponent, and Diaz either crashes through strikes or uses his outstanding Brazilian jiu-jitsu to score a submission. He is also highly dangerous in the clinch and can simply defeat opponents there if they have deficiencies. However, his porous defense, lack of technique and his vulnerability to takedowns are issues against the best fighters, especially now that he is past his prime and can no longer rely on his natural gifts.
STOCKTON, CA

