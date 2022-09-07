Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
‘A special place.’ Popular Glenwood South cocktail bars close after a decade in business
C. Grace and Empress Room opened as America saw a renaissance of craft cocktails.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion is back
Red Lobster is offering the Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion once again, for a limited time. The deal is available every day through November 6, 2022 at participating locations for Dine-in or To Go. If you order the promotion to go, you can pick up to four orders of shrimp. Each...
visitraleigh.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area
Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
WRAL
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
chapelboro.com
Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location
After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
WRAL
Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
'We need community': Owner of pay-what-you-can diner has message for William Peace students
As a part of a first-year seminar, students at William Peace University gathered to hear Maggie Kane, executive director of the nonprofit and restaurant A Place at the Table, discuss food insecurity and her business.
wraltechwire.com
Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help
DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
Sampson Independent
Living history to celebrate Black soldiers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Businesses booming in North Carolina, but new owners still face challenges
DURHAM, N.C. — New business growth is happening fast in North Carolina. According to the secretary of state's office, during the first half of the year, about 93,000 new businesses got started in the Tar Heel State. It's in sharp contrast to the 52,000 new businesses created in the...
WRAL
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings...
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals and 4-Day Sale: Ground beef, Goldfish Crackers, Red Baron Pizza, ice cream
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 9 and a 4-Day Sale through Sept.11 including ground beef, ice cream, Goldfish Crackers, Red Baron Pizza and more!. These deals...
Food giveaway to combat military hunger expected to draw nearly 1,000 families
Military Family Advisory Network is hosting a food giveaway in Fayetteville Saturday for military families.
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
cbs17
Buckle up: RDU adding nonstop flights to Cancun
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon offer another nonstop flight. According to RDU’s website, American Airlines will have nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico starting in November. The Cancun flight will operate weekly from Nov. 5 through March 25, RDU says. The announcement comes just...
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
