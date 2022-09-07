ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion is back

Red Lobster is offering the Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion once again, for a limited time. The deal is available every day through November 6, 2022 at participating locations for Dine-in or To Go. If you order the promotion to go, you can pick up to four orders of shrimp. Each...
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area

Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL

North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location

After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing Shop#Vintage Clothing#Flea Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
wraltechwire.com

Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help

DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Living history to celebrate Black soldiers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WRAL

Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Buckle up: RDU adding nonstop flights to Cancun

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon offer another nonstop flight. According to RDU’s website, American Airlines will have nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico starting in November. The Cancun flight will operate weekly from Nov. 5 through March 25, RDU says. The announcement comes just...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy