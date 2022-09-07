Read full article on original website
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy review – more animated archaeology nonsense
Any kids with an archaeological bent can have it nicely perverted by the third instalment in this digital animation series originating from Spain and devoted to Chicago bricklayer Tad Stones (an echo of Indiana Jones, who inspires some moments here), whose part-time adventures as a would-be archaeologist have already landed him with a living-dead Maya chum called Mummy.
