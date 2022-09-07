Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd wins both Saturday matches against Nicholas County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason’s goal was the difference as the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles overcame resolute defending from the Nicholas County Grizzlies, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon. “I really liked the combination play on our goal,” RCB coach Chris Meighen said. “I liked our passing...
WVNews
Philip Barbour advances to Gold Division semifinals, Bridgeport wins Silver Division title
PHILIPPI, W.Va. W(V News) — State player of the year Skylar Yates may have graduated, but as the Philip Barbour volleyball team learned on Saturday, Hedgesville remains one of the state’s best teams. Facing each other in the best-of-three semifinals of the Gold Division of the Philip Barbour...
WVNews
WVU's mistakes add up in loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This time, Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught everything that came his way. Except one pass ... and he never had a chance on that one.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, and Bridgeport close pools for season, prepare for fall events
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall may not officially arrive until Sept. 22, but the end of the summer swimming season has come and gone. City officials say it was a successful season despite some weather challenges, but fall events will continue to provide fun family activities. “It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVU Football Jeremiah Aaron Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This time, Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught everything that came his way.
WVNews
WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night.
WVNews
Bport Libero 8 with a dig.JPG
PHILIPPI, W.Va. W(V News) — State player of the year Skylar Yates may have graduated, but as…
WVNews
No. 17 West Virginia women's soccer takes on Bucknell
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 17-ranked West Virginia women’s soccer team wraps up its week at home by playing host to Bucknell on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. West Virginia enters Sunday’s match after falling to Clemson, 1-0, at home on Thursday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton Kansas Postgame 9/10/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton bounced back wih a huge game against Kansas. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
WVU Football Players Entry Front
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Coronation opens West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gray skies were predominant and raindrops fell on Clarksburg Saturday, but residents still surrounded the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival’s downtown stage to applaud the annual event’s return. Though the annual golf tournament and Youth Block Party were held Friday, the coronations...
WVNews
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Second Senior S.K.I.P. Day scheduled at Lewis County Senior Center
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Senior Center will host its second of three Senior S.K.I.P. Days from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This will be a Zumba Gold-a-thon event, with other activities for participants as well.
WVNews
WVU’s offensive onslaught couldn’t overcome its defensive struggles
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Through its first two games of the season, West Virginia’s offense is blazing along as well as it has at any point in coach Neal Brown’s tenure. The Mountaineers are averaging 36.5 points and 452.5 total offensive yards per game so far in 2022, but they are 0-2 with losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (55-42 in overtime) because at the same time they are allowing 46.5 points and 401.5 yards per game.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive photos from West Virginia's home opener of the 2022 football season. The Mountaineers dropped a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, falling to 0-2 on the season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
WVNews
Two plays spelled doom for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Then the sky fell in on the Mountaineers’ season as Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant stepped in front of a JT Daniels pass meant for Bryce Ford-Wheaton in overtime and ran it 86 yards into the end zone to give the Jayhawks a 55-42 victory over the Mountaineers.
WVNews
Birth announcements
CORDIAL — A daughter, Kollyns Kay Cordial, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Aug. 31, 2022, to Shiana Cordial (Sanders) and Corey Cordial of Rock Cave. Maternal grandparents are Rich and Missie Sanders of Rock Cave. Paternal grandparents are Tina and David Cordial of Rock Cave. Great-grandparents are Richard Sanders and Darlene Marsh of Rock Cave.
WVNews
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
WVNews
Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
The Kansas Jayhawks top the West Virginia Mountaineers, 55-42, in overtime. Kansas, who starts the 2022 college football season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, were led by QB Jalon Daniels’ 3 TD passes. For WVU, who begin 0-2 for the first time since 1979, had QB JT Daniels throw for 355 YDS, 3 TD & 1 INT.
WVNews
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
Comments / 0