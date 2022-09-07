ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Robert C. Byrd wins both Saturday matches against Nicholas County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason’s goal was the difference as the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles overcame resolute defending from the Nicholas County Grizzlies, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon. “I really liked the combination play on our goal,” RCB coach Chris Meighen said. “I liked our passing...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU's mistakes add up in loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This time, Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught everything that came his way. Except one pass ... and he never had a chance on that one.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
Grafton, WV
Sports
City
Grafton, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

No. 17 West Virginia women's soccer takes on Bucknell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 17-ranked West Virginia women’s soccer team wraps up its week at home by playing host to Bucknell on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. West Virginia enters Sunday’s match after falling to Clemson, 1-0, at home on Thursday....
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Volleyball#Tri#Flying Eagles#Wv News#Rcb#East Fairmont
WVNews

WVU Football Players Entry Front

MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Coronation opens West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gray skies were predominant and raindrops fell on Clarksburg Saturday, but residents still surrounded the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival’s downtown stage to applaud the annual event’s return. Though the annual golf tournament and Youth Block Party were held Friday, the coronations...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

WVU’s offensive onslaught couldn’t overcome its defensive struggles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Through its first two games of the season, West Virginia’s offense is blazing along as well as it has at any point in coach Neal Brown’s tenure. The Mountaineers are averaging 36.5 points and 452.5 total offensive yards per game so far in 2022, but they are 0-2 with losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (55-42 in overtime) because at the same time they are allowing 46.5 points and 401.5 yards per game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive photos from West Virginia's home opener of the 2022 football season. The Mountaineers dropped a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, falling to 0-2 on the season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Two plays spelled doom for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Then the sky fell in on the Mountaineers’ season as Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant stepped in front of a JT Daniels pass meant for Bryce Ford-Wheaton in overtime and ran it 86 yards into the end zone to give the Jayhawks a 55-42 victory over the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

CORDIAL — A daughter, Kollyns Kay Cordial, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Aug. 31, 2022, to Shiana Cordial (Sanders) and Corey Cordial of Rock Cave. Maternal grandparents are Rich and Missie Sanders of Rock Cave. Paternal grandparents are Tina and David Cordial of Rock Cave. Great-grandparents are Richard Sanders and Darlene Marsh of Rock Cave.
ROCK CAVE, WV
WVNews

Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights

The Kansas Jayhawks top the West Virginia Mountaineers, 55-42, in overtime. Kansas, who starts the 2022 college football season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, were led by QB Jalon Daniels’ 3 TD passes. For WVU, who begin 0-2 for the first time since 1979, had QB JT Daniels throw for 355 YDS, 3 TD & 1 INT.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU better take Kansas seriously

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
MORGANTOWN, WV

