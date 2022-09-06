Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279. Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC 279 predictions: Who's picking underdog Nate Diaz over 12-1 favorite Khamzat Chimaev?
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base for a pay-per-view featuring a rising star against one of the sport’s most popular fighters. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 Results: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MMA Fighting has UFC 279 results for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 279 Twitter updates from all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the main event, Nate Diaz will square off against...
Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”
Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
mmanews.com
Adesanya Gives Puzzling Take On UFC 279 Main Event
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has made his prediction for the UFC 279 main event between welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night, most MMA fans will flock to their screens for what could be Diaz’s final appearance inside the Octagon, which he’s competed in since winning The Ultimate Fighter back in 2007.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 279 loss
UFC 279 could see at least one fighter getting cut if they lose again. UFC 279 is going to be the end of the road, at least for now, for Nate Diaz in the UFC. The long-time fighter has long been rumored to be on his last fight of his current deal and with the starting of his new fight brand, and his desire to get into boxing, this may be the last time Diaz ever fights in the UFC.
UFC 279 weigh-in video: Tony Ferguson on point for welterweight return vs. Li Jingliang
LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson is officially a welterweight for the first time in more than a decade after he and opponent Li Jingliang hit the divisional mark at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is seeking a fresh start by...
mmanews.com
Fighters React To UFC 279 Shakeup: Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland
After one of the craziest days before a fight night in MMA history, it seems that UFC 279 finally has some clarity. It was originally expected that UFC 279 would feature a welterweight main event between Nate Diaz, who is fighting out his UFC contract, and Khamzat Chimaev. However, after starting fights throughout the week and during the pre-fight presser, Chimaev weighed in a staggering 7.5 over the welterweight limit, leading to Diaz not wanting to take the fight.
Yardbarker
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson set for UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev misses weight
Due to main eventer Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds Friday, the card for Saturday's UFC 279 has changed drastically. Nate Diaz will remain in the main event but will now fight former interim UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson instead at 170 pounds. The fight will be five rounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main
’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 - New Blood: Three debutants, 16 wins, zero defeats
UFC 279, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) is far from a conventional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event; however, it does include some intriguing talent. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where recent tape is a luxury I’m not afforded nearly enough, we look at a trio of undefeated newcomers.
CBS Sports
Dana White cancels UFC 279 press conference after major scuffle backstage between fighters
Thursday's press conference for UFC 279 was canceled at the last minute when arguments and physical confrontations between the fighters got out of hand. According to UFC president Dana White, Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev, both of whom are fighting on the card but not facing each other, were at the heart of the issue, forcing White and the UFC to cancel the conference before it truly began.
Comments / 0