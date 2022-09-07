ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York: ABC report

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

Steve Bannon, the ex-advisor to former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York Thursday, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The details of the charges are unclear, however the sources confirm to ABC they are related to previous federal charges that Trump pardoned Bannon for what centered around Bannon's fundraising for a "We Build the Wall" campaign, where it was alleged the ex-Trump advisor defrauded donors.

The Manhattan District Attorney had no comment when reached by ABC.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

