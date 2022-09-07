Read full article on original website
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said. Sequence analysis of wastewater surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found...
Washington state school district goes on strike
Educators in a Washington state school district went on strike Friday because the teachers' union and the Ridgefield School District (RSD) remain at loggerheads following months of collective bargaining negotiations. It's not the only school district in Washington state that went on strike this week. Seattle teachers also walked.
2 arrested in California after 'cache of illegal material' to manufacture ghost guns recovered, police say
Two men were arrested and a "substantial cache of illegal material" to manufacture ghost guns was recovered in Southern California on Thursday, police said. About 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, two assault weapons, a rifle, firearms magazines, ammunition and numerous parts and tools for manufacturing ghost guns were recovered as a result of an investigation by the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team (RIFTT), according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
