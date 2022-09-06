ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia S Christopher Smith earns weekly SEC award

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Georgia safety Christopher Smith has been named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Bulldogs to a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday.

Smith recorded six tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception against the Ducks.

The senior is one of the returning leaders from Georgia’s record-breaking 2021 defense, racking up 35 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two quarterback pressures in 12 games.

Smith shares the award with Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool.

