Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to some new library resources that don’t fit in the previous groupings. ProQuest Legislative Insight : Legislative Insight is comprised of legislative histories — fully searchable PDFs of full-text publications generated in the course of congressional lawmaking. Each history includes the full text of the public law itself, all versions of related bills, law-specific Congressional Record excerpts, committee hearings, reports, and prints. Also included are presidential signing statements, CRS reports, and miscellaneous congressional publications that provide background material to aid in the understanding of issues related to the making of the law.

