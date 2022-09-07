Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
#1 Field Hockey Pulls Away From #11 Amherst
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored once in each of the first three quarters and pulled away for a 3-1 victory at #11 Amherst. The Panthers opened the scoring just 1:18 into the first quarter when Katherine Lantzy scored on a backhanded bid for the 1-0 edge. The Mammoths...
middlebury.edu
Eighth-Ranked Men’s Soccer Battles Back To Earn Draw At #2 Amherst
The #8 Middlebury men's soccer team surrendered a first-half goal at second-ranked Amherst, but Jordan Saint-Louis found the back of the net in the 67th minute to deadlock the Panthers and Mammoths at 1-1. HIGHLIGHTS. The first half was a defensive battle with scoring opportunities hard to come by. The...
middlebury.edu
Volleyball Uses Early Lead To Down Clarkson
The Middlebury volleyball team grabbed quick leads in three of the four sets, cruising to a 3-1 triumph over host Clarkson. The Panthers tallied the first six points of the opening match and increased the lead to 13-2, highlighted by four kills from Katie Kraczkowsky. The Golden Knights whittled away...
middlebury.edu
Parr’s First-Place Finish Leads #17 Middlebury to VTC Maple Syrup Challenge Victory
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's cross country team had nine runners finish in the top-10 at the Vermont Technical College (VTC) Maple Syrup Challenge. Bea Parr was crowned the champion at the Panthers' season-opening meet, leading the squad to the team title. COURSE INFORMATION. Location: Randolph, Vt. Distance: 5 kilometers (5K)
middlebury.edu
Football Team Gives Back To Middlebury Community During Preseason
The Middlebury football team hosted its annual community service event during preseason last week. This year, the squad broke up into eight groups and gave back to seven local organizations. Below is the breakdown of the work the Panthers contributed in their afternoon of service. There were two groups that...
middlebury.edu
In Memoriam: Raquel Albarrán
As we mourn the tragic loss of our teacher, friend, and colleague, Assistant Professor of Luso-Hispanic Studies Raquel Albarrán, we write today to share more about Raquel’s life and contributions to Middlebury. Raquel’s enthusiasm for her work and her community was infectious. She was beloved by students and...
middlebury.edu
New library resources - the last few
Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to some new library resources that don’t fit in the previous groupings. ProQuest Legislative Insight : Legislative Insight is comprised of legislative histories — fully searchable PDFs of full-text publications generated in the course of congressional lawmaking. Each history includes the full text of the public law itself, all versions of related bills, law-specific Congressional Record excerpts, committee hearings, reports, and prints. Also included are presidential signing statements, CRS reports, and miscellaneous congressional publications that provide background material to aid in the understanding of issues related to the making of the law.
