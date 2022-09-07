Read full article on original website
State Rep-Elect Sousa To Speak at Framingham Business Association
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila Sousa, Chair of the Framingham School Committee and State Representative-Elect of the 6th Middlesex District, will be the featured speaker at the September meeting of the Framingham Business Association. The meeting is Wednesday, September 14 at noon at La Cantina Italiana at 911 Waverly Street. A...
9 Framingham Students on President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700...
Senate President Spilka Visits MWRTA HQ in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka stopped by the MWRTA on September 7 to talk about the future of the organization. The staff, including new Administrator Jim Nee, spoke about the various ways the MWRTA is working to expand transportation access and equity within the MetroWest region, which included conversations on job access and. green energy investments.
Donaghue vs Hostage For 19th Worcester State Representative Seat in November
FRAMINGHAM – Both Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage were unopposed in their primary races yesterday, September 6. But in November, voters in Westborough, Northborough, Southborough and a one-third of Precinct 21 in the City of Framingham will elect one of the two candidates to be state representative in the newly-created district.
Gloria Ann Martin, 89
NATICK – Gloria Ann “GoGo” Martin, 89, a resident of Sherwood Village in Natick for 18 years, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home, following a brief illness. Born in Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of the late Rudolph F. and Gladys (Buliung) Martin. She...
DiZoglio Wins Democratic Auditor Race; Will Face Republican Amore in November
BOSTON – State Senator Diana DiZoglio won the Democratic primary for Auditor on Tuesday, September 6. DiZoglio, who was endorsed by Emily’s List and hails from the Merrimack Valley, received almost 360,000 votes across the Commonwealth. Her Democratic challenger Chris Dempsey received 301,000 votes. Sen. DiZoglio will now...
William Barrows, 89, Army Veteran, Framingham Elk, & General Motors Security
FRAMINGHAM – William Barrows, 89, of Naples Florida, and Sturbridge and formerly of Framingham and Lauderdale By The Sea in Florida, passed away peacefully at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge. following complications from a chronic illness on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was pre-deceased by his wife Margaret Dolina (MacDonald)...
Rep. Lewis: Crosswalk at Route 9 & California Avenue To Be Completed in October
FRAMINGHAM – State Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis (D-Framingham) said a crosswalk, where a pedestrian was killed in January, should be completed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation by the end of October. “After hearing of the pedestrian killed crossing Route 9 near California Avenue in January, I reached out...
City Council Meeting Cancelled; Next Meeting September 20
FRAMINGHAM – The City Council meeting this week has been cancelled. The 11-member Council had opted not to meet on its regular Tuesday night, due to the Massachusetts primary election on September 6. Instead, the Council planned to meet on Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m. But the agenda...
Covarrubias & Freve Appointed to Framingham State Board of Trustees
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, September 6, finance executive Mariel Freve and nonprofit leader Lino Covarrubias have been appointed to the University’s volunteer Board of Trustees. Freve brings to the Board a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles. She is currently the Vice...
Healey-Driscoll Highlight Economic Development & Affordability on Campaign Swing
NEW BEDFORD – Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll made a campaign swing through Plymouth, Fall River and New Bedford on Thursday, September 8. The trip marked the duo’s first visits to the South Shore and South Coast since securing the Democratic nominations for Governor and Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday night.
Framingham Police Respond To Argument With Possible Firearm
FRAMINGHAM – Police Officers were called to Gordon Street Thursday night for a fight with a possible firearm showed. The call came in at 10:49 p.m. on September 8 for 20 Gordon Street. Gordon Street is located south of Route 135 in Framingham. “This was a call for two...
Thomas R. Hartland, 60, Auto Technician
FRAMINGHAM – Thomas R. Hartland, 60, of Berlin, and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home, on August 30, 2022, following complications from a long medical illness. Tom was a loving and proud father of his four daughters, Mary Hartland and partner Jamie Nadeau and their children Kyle,...
LETTER: Framingham Teachers Association Excited To Re-Introduce Parent Teacher Home Visits Program
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Teachers Association is proud and excited to work with the district in re-invigorating the Parent Teacher Home Visits program which was introduced in Framingham in 2017. when the then director and assistant director of the multilingual department approached the association to partner with them. The...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
1 Yesterday, School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard for the 6th Middlesex state representative seat. While she will appear on the November ballot, there will be no Republican challenger on the ballot. She will take office in January 2023. 2. Tonight, Sousa will chair the...
UPDATED: Robert E. Gould, 95, World War II Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Robert E. Gould, 95, a longtime resident of Holliston, died Monday, September 5, 2022. He was the devoted husband of 67 years to Alma E. (Werner) Gould of Holliston. Born in Warwick, RI and raised in Connecticut, he was the son of the late Ervin and Bertha...
Framingham Police: Cyclist & Vehicle Collide at Fay Road Intersection
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck at the intersection of Route 135 and Fay Road. The “collision” happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection, said police. The adult male cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle. The cyclist was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. No...
Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
VIDEO: Republican Challenger Colarusso Makes Public Appeal For Congresswoman Clark To Debate
ARLINGTON – Over Labor Day weekend, the Republican challenger to U.S. Representative Katherine Clark, Caroline Colarusso (MA-5) arrived in Arlington with the hope of engaging Representative Clark in a civil debate. Clark refused to acknowledge her Republican challenger as well as the will of the voters, who clearly want and deserve an opportunity to hear from both Clark and Colarusso.
Ashland Cultural Council Accepting Grant Applications Through Oct. 17
ASHLAND – Each year the volunteer members of the Ashland Cultural Council (ACC), under the guidance of the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC), awards grants to qualified applicants. These grants support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Ashland, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, performances in schools, workshops, and...
