Framingham, MA

Senate President Spilka Visits MWRTA HQ in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka stopped by the MWRTA on September 7 to talk about the future of the organization. The staff, including new Administrator Jim Nee, spoke about the various ways the MWRTA is working to expand transportation access and equity within the MetroWest region, which included conversations on job access and. green energy investments.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Gloria Ann Martin, 89

NATICK – Gloria Ann “GoGo” Martin, 89, a resident of Sherwood Village in Natick for 18 years, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home, following a brief illness. Born in Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of the late Rudolph F. and Gladys (Buliung) Martin. She...
NATICK, MA
Thomas R. Hartland, 60, Auto Technician

FRAMINGHAM – Thomas R. Hartland, 60, of Berlin, and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home, on August 30, 2022, following complications from a long medical illness. Tom was a loving and proud father of his four daughters, Mary Hartland and partner Jamie Nadeau and their children Kyle,...
BERLIN, MA
Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
VIDEO: Republican Challenger Colarusso Makes Public Appeal For Congresswoman Clark To Debate

ARLINGTON – Over Labor Day weekend, the Republican challenger to U.S. Representative Katherine Clark, Caroline Colarusso (MA-5) arrived in Arlington with the hope of engaging Representative Clark in a civil debate. Clark refused to acknowledge her Republican challenger as well as the will of the voters, who clearly want and deserve an opportunity to hear from both Clark and Colarusso.
ARLINGTON, MA
