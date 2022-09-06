Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
First-place Union face U.S. Open Cup champion Orlando City
The Philadelphia Union can edge closer to an all-but-certain Eastern Conference regular-season title on Saturday night when they host an Orlando City side three days removed from their most important win in club history. The Union (17-4-9, 60 points) have won four in a row, are unbeaten at home this...
ESPN
NYCFC holds on for draw with FC Cincinnati
Gabriel Pereira headed in the tying goal late in the first half to help New York City FC notch a 1-1 tie with visiting FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. The result stretched NYCFC's winless stretch to four straight games (0-3-1). The defending MLS Cup champions are just 1-6-2 since star Valentin "Taty" Castellanos was loaned to Girona FC in Spain in late July.
FC Cincinnati continue push for first playoff berth vs. Quakes
FC Cincinnati will continue their push for their first-ever Major League Soccer playoff berth Saturday when they host the San
ESPN
CF Montreal wraps up playoff bid with stunning draw vs. Crew
Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as host CF Montreal completed a comeback from a two-goal deficit against the 10-man Columbus Crew and clinched a playoff spot with a stunning 2-2 draw on Friday. Goals by Jonathan Mensah in the 66th minute and Lucas Zelarayan...
FOX Sports
Orlando City beats Sac Republic 3-0 for U.S. Open Cup title
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City its first-ever trophy with a 3-0 victory over Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday night. Torres' penalty kick in the 80th...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Union play Orlando City after shutout win
Orlando City SC (12-10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (17-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -190, Orlando City SC +474, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, the Philadelphia Union play...
FOX Sports
MLS suspends Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini 4 for games
NEW YORK (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee suspended Lucas Cavallini for four games Thursday. Cavallini received a red card for stepping on an opponent’s head in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s...
Yardbarker
Fire hope to bury goal drought against Inter Miami
It's been more than a month since Inter Miami CF won a road match. It's been nearly that long since the Chicago Fire scored a goal. Miami will try to avoid a third straight road defeat, and keep the Fire scoreless for a club-record fifth consecutive match, on Saturday night at Bridgeview, Ill.
markerzone.com
GOLDEN KNIGHTS RFA AT RISK OF MISSING CAMP IF CONTRACT TALKS DON'T PROGRESS
The Vegas Golden Knights are down to their last remaining contract holdout in defenseman Nic Hague. Drafted 34th in 2017, Hague has had two strong campaigns in a row and has subsequently determined he deserves a small raise. One Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon is not rushing to fork over. Vince...
dotesports.com
Vancouver Titans, Washington Justice eliminated from Overwatch League Summer Showdown
The Overwatch League’s current tournament may be called the Summer Showdown, but fans have been seeing nothing but ice cold eliminations in the Great North. Day one was all about seeding and advancing brackets, while today’s games sent a few teams packing from the event, held live in Toronto, Canada.
Devils to be Featured on ESPN and Turner During 2022-23 Season | BLOG
ESPN platforms to feature seven, Turner to feature two Devils games. For the first time in over two decades, the New Jersey Devils will return to ESPN during the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. The Devils will be showcased in seven broadcasts across the ESPN platforms, including a February 16,...
Yardbarker
Henrik Lundqvist finally takes promised role with organization
When Henrik Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game of hockey after a heart condition that required surgery, it was a somber day. At the time, the New York Rangers told him that he had a place at the World’s Most Famous Arena but he wasn’t ready to take the job just yet.
