UFC

MMA Fighting

‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos

UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before. Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)

UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White explains new UFC 279 main card matchups following official weigh-in debacle

LAS VEGAS – It’s been a wild day for the UFC, and that includes its president Dana White. The UFC 279 pay-per-view, which is set to go down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, had a major shake-up that left the card with three new matchups. On Friday morning, Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his highly anticipated bout against Nate Diaz in the main of the card, and that forced the UFC to reshuffle the deck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 279 Results: Diaz vs. Ferguson

MMA Fighting has UFC 279 results for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 279 Twitter updates from all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the main event, Nate Diaz will square off against...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 279 loss

UFC 279 could see at least one fighter getting cut if they lose again. UFC 279 is going to be the end of the road, at least for now, for Nate Diaz in the UFC. The long-time fighter has long been rumored to be on his last fight of his current deal and with the starting of his new fight brand, and his desire to get into boxing, this may be the last time Diaz ever fights in the UFC.
UFC
mmanews.com

Fighters React To UFC 279 Shakeup: Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland

After one of the craziest days before a fight night in MMA history, it seems that UFC 279 finally has some clarity. It was originally expected that UFC 279 would feature a welterweight main event between Nate Diaz, who is fighting out his UFC contract, and Khamzat Chimaev. However, after starting fights throughout the week and during the pre-fight presser, Chimaev weighed in a staggering 7.5 over the welterweight limit, leading to Diaz not wanting to take the fight.
UFC
Yardbarker

UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main

’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Darren Till explains his side of UFC 279 presser drama: ‘It was just normal’

Where one “Smesh Bro” goes, the other follows. UFC 279 fight week has gone down in history for having not only the quickest pre-fight press conference of all time but perhaps the most eventful. After bringing out two of the main card’s competitors, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, UFC President Dana White hoped to bring the following two fights out one by one due to some tension that had been stirred up backstage. Instead, White called off the whole thing, noting shortly after that things had gotten “very physical” and too many moving parts were involved to run things safely.
UFC

