Lexy Yeager and Payton Lindsay each scored two goals in West Deptford’s 6-1 win over Collingswood in West Deptford. Rachel Barford also notched two assists while Jaci Gismondi and Lexi Varela, who also had an assist, both scored as well in the victory. Ryann Iannotti and Ariana Roesly combined for make six saves.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO