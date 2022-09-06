Read full article on original website
Columbia over Union - Field hockey recap
Sarah Cerny netted four goals with one assist to lead Columbia in a 7-0 win over Union, in Union. Georgie Gassaro added on two goals and one assist for Columbia (1-0). Olivia Schenker chipped in with one goal and Sophia Vaccariello recorded two assists. Union fell to 0-1. The N.J....
Kingsway edges Williamstown - Boys soccer recap
Dean Martin scored the final goal to lift Kingsway to a 3-2 road victory over Williamstown in the season opener for both. Aiden Strehle scored twice for Kingsway, which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Martin and Thomas Orazi each had an assist in the victory. Garrett Ostermuller and...
Girls soccer: No. 18 Princeton powers past Trenton
Sophomore Marina Zaldarriaga scored twice while junior Holly Howes finished with a goal and two assists as Princeton, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, got past Trenton 7-0 in Princeton. Senior Lucia Salvato opened up the scoring for Princeton’s season-opening win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Football: Moorman runs in 4 TDs to help Hoboken edge Newark Collegiate
Dorien Moorman scored four rushing touchdowns to lead lead Hoboken in a 42-36 win over Newark Collegiate, in Hoboken. The Red Wings (2-0) led 22-12 at the half. Moorman’s longest scoring run was a 63-yarder in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Blanks threw a touchdown pass to Joey Lopez to...
Lindenwold over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Skyy Beeks netted five goals to lead Lindenwold to a 6-1 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. Lea English also scored in the win. Genesis Hernandez-Pena made 11 saves for Lindenwold (1-1). Macenzie Hunter scored for Pennsauken (0-1) in the second half, and Layla Khalil recorded 12 saves. The N.J. High...
West Deptford over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Payton Lindsay each scored two goals in West Deptford’s 6-1 win over Collingswood in West Deptford. Rachel Barford also notched two assists while Jaci Gismondi and Lexi Varela, who also had an assist, both scored as well in the victory. Ryann Iannotti and Ariana Roesly combined for make six saves.
